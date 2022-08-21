Hollywall Entertainment : Financial Statements and Footnotes for the Period Ending June 30, 2022
HOLLYWALL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER
ENDING 6/30/2022
Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
34,307
$
32,819
Total Current Assets
34,307
32,819
Property and Equipment, net
26,889
46,261
Intangibles, net
14,888,886
19,355,556
TOTAL ASSETS
$
14,950,082
19,434,635
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
$
27,158
$
77,180
Accrued Expenses
9,150
-
Convertible Notes Payable
305,000
-
Total Current Liabilities
359,673
77,180
TOTAL LIABILITIES
359,673
77,180
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares
authorized, 99,391 issued and outstanding
99
99
Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares
authorized, 92,253,145 and 89,806,357 issued and
outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
92,253
92,511
Common Stock to be Issued
777,358
1,253
Unearned Stock Compensation
(7,000)
Treasury Stock
(7,000)
Additional Paid-In Capital
66,291,992
66,117,871
Accumulated Deficit
(52,624,273)
(46,854,278)
Total Stockholders' Equity
14,530,429
19,357,456
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
14,950,082
$
19,434,635
THE ACCOMPANYING FOOTNOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2
Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the quarter ending
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
REVENUE
Music Licensing Income
$
-
$
337,011
Lobbying Income
120,000
121,123
Total Revenue
120,000
458,134
OPERATING EXPENSES
Amortization Expense
2,233,333
2,233,333
Executive Management Compensation
101,388
264,087
General and Administrative Expenses
136,760
147,186
Professional Fees
208,155
156,274
Depreciation Expense
4,843
4,843
Total Operating Expenses
2,684,479
2,805,724
Loss from Operations
(2,564,479)
(2,347,590)
Other Income/(Expenses)
Interest Expense
9,150
Net Other Income/(Expenses)
9,150
-
Loss Before Taxes
(2,573,629)
(2,347,590)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
Net Loss
$
(2,573,629)
$
(2,347,590)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.03)
$
(0.03)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted
92,253,145
91,991,607
THE ACCOMPANYING FOOTNOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
3
Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the quarter ending
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(2,573,629 )
Net Loss
$
$
(2,347,590)
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash From Operating Activities:
Depreciation Expense
4,843
4,843
Amortization Expense
2,233,333
2,233,333
Stock Compensation
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts Payable
-
19,295
Accrued Expenses
9,150
-
Net Cash From Operating Activities
(326,303)
(90,119)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
74,921
Paid in Capital
210,000
Payments on Convertible Notes Payable
-
(105)
1,815
Common Stock to be Issued
-
76,631
Net Cash From Financing Activities
210,000
Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,488
(13,487)
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
32,819
46,306
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
34,307
$
32,819
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash Paid for Interest
-
-
Cash Paid for Taxes
-
-
NON-CASH OPERATING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
1,440,000
Return and cancellation of shares issued in advance, but not earned
911,000
THE ACCOMPANYING FOOTNOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
4
Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
Preferred Stock
Common Stock
Common Stock to be Issued
Treasury Stock
Additional
Accumulated
Total
Balances as of December 31, 2019
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Amount
Paid in Capital
Deficit
Stockholders' Equity
99,391
$
99
71,325,284
$ 71,325
7,503,607
$
2,068,250
$
-
$ 65,650,885
$ (39,725,598)
$
28,064,961
Common Stock issued for cash
-
-
100,000
100
105,250
105,250
-
124,900
-
230,250
Common stock issued for warrants exercised
-
-
3,000,000
3,000
-
-
-
(3,000)
-
-
Common Stock issued in advance of services
-
-
376,000
376
-
-
-
1,127,624
-
1,128,000
Common Stock issued for services
-
-
-
-
64,429
96,000
-
-
-
96,000
Accrued expenses converted to Common Stock
-
-
-
-
717,147
530,689
-
-
-
530,689
Notes Payable converted to Common Stock
-
-
1,383,000
1,383
-
-
-
804,521
-
805,904
Common Stock issued for executive management compensation
-
-
-
-
17,060
25,419
-
-
-
25,419
Common Stock issued from previous periods
-
-
7,512,073
7,512
(7,503,607)
(2,048,250)
-
2,040,738
-
-
Return and cancellation of shares issued in advance, but not earned
-
-
(900,000)
(900)
-
-
-
(2,285,100)
-
(2,286,000)
Shares issued to and held by wholly-owned subsidiary
-
-
7,000,000
7,000
-
-
(7,000)
-
-
-
Net Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,897,510)
(4,897,510)
Balances as of December 31, 2020
99,391
$
99
89,796,357
$
89,796
903,886
$
777,358
$
(7,000)
$
67,460,568
$
(44,623,108)
$
23,697,713
Common Stock issued for services
-
-
2,795,250
2,795
-
-
-
466,586
-
469,381
Return and cancellation of shares issued in advance, but not earned
(600,000)
(600)
(910,400)
-
(911,000)
Net Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,427,536)
(5,427.536)
Balances as of December 31, 2021
99,391
$
99
91,991,607
$
91,991
903,886
$
777,358
$
(7000)
$
67,016,754
$
(50.050,644)
$
17,828,558
Common Stock issued for services
-
-
261,538
262
-
-
-
305,238
305,500
Return and cancellation of shares issued in advance, but not earned
(480,000)
(480)
(1,439,520)
(1440,000)
Common Stock issued for capita;
-
480,000
480
-
-
-
409,520
-
41 0,000
Net Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,573,629)
(2,573,629)
Balances as of June 30, 2022
99,391
$
99
92,253,145
$
92,253
903,886
$
777,358
$
(7000)
$
66,291,992
$
(52,624,273)
$
14,530,429
