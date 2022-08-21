Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HWAL   US4361223039

HOLLYWALL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(HWAL)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:42 2022-08-19 am EDT
0.7500 USD   -6.25%
02:16pHOLLYWALL ENTERTAINMENT : Financial Statements and Footnotes for the Period Ending June 30, 2022
PU
06/29HOLLYWALL ENTERTAINMENT : Audited Financial Statements 2020 and 2019
PU
06/29HOLLYWALL ENTERTAINMENT INC., (OTC : HWAL) Announces the completion of its 2020 and 2019 Audit(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hollywall Entertainment : Financial Statements and Footnotes for the Period Ending June 30, 2022

08/21/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
HOLLYWALL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE QUARTER

ENDING 6/30/2022

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

34,307

$

32,819

Total Current Assets

34,307

32,819

Property and Equipment, net

26,889

46,261

Intangibles, net

14,888,886

19,355,556

TOTAL ASSETS

$

14,950,082

19,434,635

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts Payable

$

27,158

$

77,180

Accrued Expenses

9,150

-

Convertible Notes Payable

305,000

-

Total Current Liabilities

359,673

77,180

TOTAL LIABILITIES

359,673

77,180

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares

authorized, 99,391 issued and outstanding

99

99

Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares

authorized, 92,253,145 and 89,806,357 issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

92,253

92,511

Common Stock to be Issued

777,358

1,253

Unearned Stock Compensation

(7,000)

Treasury Stock

(7,000)

Additional Paid-In Capital

66,291,992

66,117,871

Accumulated Deficit

(52,624,273)

(46,854,278)

Total Stockholders' Equity

14,530,429

19,357,456

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

14,950,082

$

19,434,635

THE ACCOMPANYING FOOTNOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the quarter ending

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

REVENUE

Music Licensing Income

$

-

$

337,011

Lobbying Income

120,000

121,123

Total Revenue

120,000

458,134

OPERATING EXPENSES

Amortization Expense

2,233,333

2,233,333

Executive Management Compensation

101,388

264,087

General and Administrative Expenses

136,760

147,186

Professional Fees

208,155

156,274

Depreciation Expense

4,843

4,843

Total Operating Expenses

2,684,479

2,805,724

Loss from Operations

(2,564,479)

(2,347,590)

Other Income/(Expenses)

Interest Expense

9,150

Net Other Income/(Expenses)

9,150

-

Loss Before Taxes

(2,573,629)

(2,347,590)

Provision for income taxes

-

-

Net Loss

$

(2,573,629)

$

(2,347,590)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.03)

$

(0.03)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted

92,253,145

91,991,607

THE ACCOMPANYING FOOTNOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

3

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the quarter ending

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(2,573,629 )

Net Loss

$

$

(2,347,590)

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash From Operating Activities:

Depreciation Expense

4,843

4,843

Amortization Expense

2,233,333

2,233,333

Stock Compensation

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts Payable

-

19,295

Accrued Expenses

9,150

-

Net Cash From Operating Activities

(326,303)

(90,119)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

74,921

Paid in Capital

210,000

Payments on Convertible Notes Payable

-

(105)

1,815

Common Stock to be Issued

-

76,631

Net Cash From Financing Activities

210,000

Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,488

(13,487)

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

32,819

46,306

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

$

34,307

$

32,819

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:

Cash Paid for Interest

-

-

Cash Paid for Taxes

-

-

NON-CASH OPERATING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES

1,440,000

Return and cancellation of shares issued in advance, but not earned

911,000

THE ACCOMPANYING FOOTNOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock to be Issued

Treasury Stock

Additional

Accumulated

Total

Balances as of December 31, 2019

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Amount

Paid in Capital

Deficit

Stockholders' Equity

99,391

$

99

71,325,284

$ 71,325

7,503,607

$

2,068,250

$

-

$ 65,650,885

$ (39,725,598)

$

28,064,961

Common Stock issued for cash

-

-

100,000

100

105,250

105,250

-

124,900

-

230,250

Common stock issued for warrants exercised

-

-

3,000,000

3,000

-

-

-

(3,000)

-

-

Common Stock issued in advance of services

-

-

376,000

376

-

-

-

1,127,624

-

1,128,000

Common Stock issued for services

-

-

-

-

64,429

96,000

-

-

-

96,000

Accrued expenses converted to Common Stock

-

-

-

-

717,147

530,689

-

-

-

530,689

Notes Payable converted to Common Stock

-

-

1,383,000

1,383

-

-

-

804,521

-

805,904

Common Stock issued for executive management compensation

-

-

-

-

17,060

25,419

-

-

-

25,419

Common Stock issued from previous periods

-

-

7,512,073

7,512

(7,503,607)

(2,048,250)

-

2,040,738

-

-

Return and cancellation of shares issued in advance, but not earned

-

-

(900,000)

(900)

-

-

-

(2,285,100)

-

(2,286,000)

Shares issued to and held by wholly-owned subsidiary

-

-

7,000,000

7,000

-

-

(7,000)

-

-

-

Net Loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,897,510)

(4,897,510)

Balances as of December 31, 2020

99,391

$

99

89,796,357

$

89,796

903,886

$

777,358

$

(7,000)

$

67,460,568

$

(44,623,108)

$

23,697,713

Common Stock issued for services

-

-

2,795,250

2,795

-

-

-

466,586

-

469,381

Return and cancellation of shares issued in advance, but not earned

(600,000)

(600)

(910,400)

-

(911,000)

Net Loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,427,536)

(5,427.536)

Balances as of December 31, 2021

99,391

$

99

91,991,607

$

91,991

903,886

$

777,358

$

(7000)

$

67,016,754

$

(50.050,644)

$

17,828,558

Common Stock issued for services

-

-

261,538

262

-

-

-

305,238

305,500

Return and cancellation of shares issued in advance, but not earned

(480,000)

(480)

(1,439,520)

(1440,000)

Common Stock issued for capita;

-

480,000

480

-

-

-

409,520

-

41 0,000

Net Loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,573,629)

(2,573,629)

Balances as of June 30, 2022

99,391

$

99

92,253,145

$

92,253

903,886

$

777,358

$

(7000)

$

66,291,992

$

(52,624,273)

$

14,530,429

Disclaimer

Hollywall Entertainment Inc. published this content on 21 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2022 18:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
