  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Hollywood Bowl Group plc
  News
  7. Summary
    BOWL   GB00BD0NVK62

HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC

(BOWL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:02:42 2023-02-16 am EST
238.50 GBX   +0.42%
05:18aHollywood Bowl marks place in Canada with three new bowling centres
AN
01/30UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/30Hollywood Bowl Group plc Approves the Final Dividend
CI
Summary 
Summary

Hollywood Bowl marks place in Canada with three new bowling centres

02/16/2023 | 05:18am EST
(Alliance News) - Hollywood Bowl Group PLC on Thursday said it has brought three Canadian-based bowling businesses for CAD12 million, about GBP7.5 million.

The Hertfordshire, England-based ten-pin bowling operator said it will buy HLD Investments Inc, Mountain View Bowl Inc and Wong & Lewis Investments Inc in cash. HLD Investments operates as YYC Bowling & Entertainment, whilst Wong & Lewis operates as Let's Bowl.

The three entertainment centres operate in the Calgary market, each with ten-pin bowling lanes, dining, drinks and amusement offers.

Hollywood Bowl said the acquisitions support its growth strategy in the "fragmented" Canadian market.

In 2022, the company first announced a foray into the Canadian market with the acquisition of Teaquinn Holdings Inc for GBP10.6 million.

Teaquinn consists of Splitsville, an operator of ten-pin bowling centres, and Striker Bowling Solutions, a business-to-business supplier and installer of bowling equipment.

In the twelve months to September 30, the three bowling centres generated CAD7.1 million in revenue and CAD2.8 million of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Hollywood Bowl noted that the business has seen "strong" trading since Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed in early March 2022, and it is currently outperforming its financial year 2019, pre-pandemic.

The company expects the acquisitions to be earnings enhancing in the financial year ending September 30, 2023.

Chief Executive Stephen Burns said: "They mark an important step towards our planned expansion of the Splitsville brand in Canada, where there is significant demand for affordable, family-friendly leisure experiences. These are our first centres in the important Alberta market, and together with Pat Haggerty, our Canadian president & managing director, and his team, we are looking forward to applying our knowledge and experience to these centres."

Shares in Hollywood Bowl were up 2.6% to 243.66 pence each in London on Thursday.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 186 M 224 M 224 M
Net income 2023 29,6 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net Debt 2023 116 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 3,89%
Capitalization 406 M 488 M 488 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
EV / Sales 2024 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 530
Free-Float 95,0%
