Hollywood Bowl Group PLC - Hemel Hempstead, England-based ten-pin bowling centre operator - Picks Investec PLC to run the initial GBP5 million portion of the GBP10 million share buyback that Hollywood Bowl announced back in December. The buyback will start on Monday and be completed by January 29, 2025.

Current stock price: 293.00 pence, up 2.1% in London on Monday

12-month change: up 12%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

