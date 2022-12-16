Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hollywood Bowl Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOWL   GB00BD0NVK62

HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC

(BOWL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:17 2022-12-16 am EST
235.75 GBX   +2.72%
04:41aFTSE 100 Falls; Industrial, Property Stocks Biggest Losers
DJ
03:44aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks lower as central banks keep hiking rates
AN
03:07aFTSE 100 Poised to Rise Ahead of European, US PMI Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Rank down as Grosvenor venues struggle

12/16/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC, up 3.5% at 237.58 pence, 12-month range 161.40p - 294.50p. Reports a double-digit rise in revenue and profit multiplied. In the financial year that ended September 30, the bowling centre operator posts record revenue of GBP193.7 million, up 49% from GBP129.9 million the previous year. Pretax profit soars to GBP46.7 million from just GBP462,000 a year prior. This figure also is ahead of financial 2019, its last year of uninterrupted trading before the Covid-19 pandemic. The company explains that it had seen considerable growth across all its revenue lines thanks to increases in footfall and spend, as well as an increase in game volumes. Hollywood Bowl says it has continued this momentum into the start of its current financial year, noting strong demand an "encouraging" pre-bookings for the Christmas period.

----------

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC, up 3.1% at 361.80 pence, 12-month range 294.50p - 454.77p. Net asset value per share at September 30 falls to 370.60p, from 460.70p at the same time the previous year. NAV total return in the financial year that ended September 30 was negative 16%, underperforming its comparator benchmark MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index total return of negative 14%. Chair Bronwyn Curtis says rising price pressures and mounting fears of recession weighed on Asian financial market sentiment during the financial year.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Rank Group PLC, down 9.3% at 72.80 pence, 12-month range 52.40p - 170.40p. Says in the five months ended November 30, like-for-like net gaming revenue was up just 1% compared to the same period last year, due to a decline at its Grosvenor venues. The gambling firm explains that whilst there has been some improvement in Grosvenor's trading over the last few weeks, trading in its second quarter has been weaker than expected, with weekly average net gaming revenue of GBP5.8 million. "We had expected Grosvenor venues to have continued to improve throughout Q2 and then into the second half of the year, but this improvement has not yet materialised, driven by lower customer spend per visit," Rank says.

----------

EnQuest PLC, down 6.4% at 21.10 pence, 12-month range 16.90p - 37.35p. Bofa cuts the oil and gas production company to 'neutral' from 'buy' with a price target of 25p.

----------

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.83% 79.04 Delayed Quote.6.25%
ENQUEST PLC -7.54% 20.8 Delayed Quote.20.46%
HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC 4.04% 238.7622 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
JPMORGAN ASIA GROWTH & INCOME PLC 1.17% 355.094 Delayed Quote.-22.09%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) -1.45% 625.991 Real-time Quote.-20.40%
THE RANK GROUP PLC -9.09% 73 Delayed Quote.-48.53%
WTI -2.74% 74.058 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
All news about HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC
04:41aFTSE 100 Falls; Industrial, Property Stocks Biggest Losers
DJ
03:44aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks lower as central banks keep hiking rates
AN
03:07aFTSE 100 Poised to Rise Ahead of European, US PMI Data
DJ
02:54aLONDON BRIEFING: BT to combine units; Rio Tinto completes acquisition
AN
02:03aEarnings Flash (BOWL.L) HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP Posts FY22 Revenue GBP193.7M
MT
02:03aEarnings Flash (BOWL.L) HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP Posts FY22 EPS GBX21.78
MT
02:00aLONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks called up after BoE and ECB hi..
AN
12/15CORRECT: LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks down as BoE and ECB lift rates
AN
12/15LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks down as BoE and ECB lift rates
AN
12/15UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 178 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2022 36,7 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
Net Debt 2022 104 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,17x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 393 M 480 M 480 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 787
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Hollywood Bowl Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 229,50 GBX
Average target price 321,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Burns Director-Business Development
Laurence Brian Keen Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Peter Ashley Boddy Non-Executive Chairman
Mathew Hart Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Darryl Lewis Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC-3.97%480
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-21.59%6 364
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC51.83%3 525
TUI AG-42.35%2 956
BOWLERO CORP.40.80%2 020
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.21.69%1 900