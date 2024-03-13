Stock HOLM B HOLMEN AB
Holmen AB

Equities

HOLM B

SE0011090018

Paper Products

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 06:53:19 2024-03-13 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
420.2 SEK +0.43% Intraday chart for Holmen AB +3.80% -1.29%
11:28am HOLMEN : Beneficiary of a more resilient earnings mix Alphavalue
Jan. 31 HOLMEN : Q4 weakness was a disappointment, but not an investment case spoiler Alphavalue
Latest news about Holmen AB

Transcript : Holmen AB, 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2024
Holmen AB Proposes Ordinary Dividend CI
Holmen AB Proposes an Extra Dividend CI
Tranche Update on Holmen AB (OM:HOLM B)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 3, 2023. CI
Holmen AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Holmen AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Image Systems Lands SEK6 Million Contract to Upgrade Sawmill; Stock Surges MT
A weak but reassuring Q3; stay invested Alphavalue
HOLMEN : Q3 profitability beat was sizeable; resilient operations Alphavalue
Transcript : Holmen AB, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2023
Holmen AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Investor Och and others sue Sculptor to halt planned deal with Rithm RE
SCA and Holmen Conducts Feasibility Study Regarding Jointly Owned Sawmill in Rundvik, Västerbotten County in Sweden CI
Holmen AB Announces Nomination Committee Appointments CI
HOLMEN : Sizeable consensus profitability beat, despite weak Q2 Alphavalue
HOLMEN : Sizeable consensus profitability beat, despite the weak Q2 Alphavalue
Transcript : Holmen AB, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2023
Tranche Update on Holmen AB (OM:HOLM B)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 3, 2023. CI
Holmen AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
US Futures Up, European Stocks Down as Market Weighs US Data DJ
Valmet Books Order for Two Wash Presses from Holmen MT
HOLMEN : Better-than-expected earnings dynamics Alphavalue

Company Profile

Holmen AB specializes in manufacturing and selling paper and cardboard. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - paperboard (36.7%; leading European producer): bleached cardboard and fine cardboard (538,000 tonnes produced in 2019); - paper (33.9%): newspaper, layered paper and specialty papers (996,000 tonnes produced); - wood and forest products (17.2%) ; - processed wood (10%): 879,000 m3 produced in 2019, intended primarily for the building and public works sector. The remaining sales (2.2%) concern a production of electricity activity. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (24.1%), Germany (13.2%), the United Kingdom (11.6%), Europe (33.1%), Asia (10.4%) and other (7.6%).
Sector
Paper Products
Calendar
2024-04-16 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for Holmen AB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
418.4 SEK
Average target price
414.6 SEK
Spread / Average Target
-0.91%
Sector Other Paper Products

1st Jan change Capi.
HOLMEN AB Stock Holmen AB
-1.20% 6.5B
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ Stock UPM-Kymmene Oyj
-7.93% 18.15B
SUZANO S.A. Stock Suzano S.A.
+6.26% 15.29B
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA Stock Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
-1.26% 10.21B
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A. Stock Empresas CMPC S.A.
+2.88% 4.55B
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION Stock Oji Holdings Corporation
+11.01% 4.09B
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY Stock The Navigator Company
+7.44% 2.96B
METSÄ BOARD OYJ Stock Metsä Board Oyj
-2.23% 2.76B
CENTURY TEXTILES AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock Century Textiles and Industries Limited
+9.60% 1.93B
HOKUETSU CORPORATION Stock Hokuetsu Corporation
+20.32% 2.06B
Other Paper Products
