Holmen AB specializes in manufacturing and selling paper and cardboard. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - paperboard (36.7%; leading European producer): bleached cardboard and fine cardboard (538,000 tonnes produced in 2019); - paper (33.9%): newspaper, layered paper and specialty papers (996,000 tonnes produced); - wood and forest products (17.2%) ; - processed wood (10%): 879,000 m3 produced in 2019, intended primarily for the building and public works sector. The remaining sales (2.2%) concern a production of electricity activity. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (24.1%), Germany (13.2%), the United Kingdom (11.6%), Europe (33.1%), Asia (10.4%) and other (7.6%).

