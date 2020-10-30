Log in
Holmen : Regulatory press release

10/30/2020 | 12:25pm EDT
Quarter January-September Full year
SEKm 3-20 2-20 3-19 2020 2019 2019
Net sales 3 727 3 853 4 144 12 078 12 765 16 959
Operating profit excl. item affecting comparability 714 542 541 1 884 1 758 2 345
Operating profit 714 542 541 1 884 1 758 11 115
Profit after tax 565 411 409 1 467 1 363 8 731
Earnings per share, SEK 3.5 2.5 2.5 9.1 8.1 52.6
Operating margin, % 19.2 14.1 13.0 15.6 13.8 13.8
Return on capital employed, % 6.5 5.0 8.3 5.7 8.9 8.9
Return on equity, % 5.5 4.1 7.2 4.8 7.8 7.8
Cash flow before investments and change in
working capital 		735 693 522 2 042 2 062 2 727
Debt/equity ratio, % 8 7 18 8 18 9
  • Operating profit for January-September was SEK 1 884 million (January-September 2019: 1 758). Profit was impacted positively by higher profit from Paperboard and Forest, but negatively by price decreases and production curtailments in Paper.
  • Compared with the second quarter, operating profit increased by SEK 172 million to SEK 714 million as a result of increased prices for wood products, decreased production curtailments in Paper and seasonally lower costs.
  • Profit after tax for January-September amounted to SEK 1 467 million (1 363), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 9.1 (8.1).
  • A dividend of SEK 3.5 per share (SEK 567 million) was paid on 23 September.
  • On 1 October Holmen completed the acquisition of Martinsons, one of Sweden's leading players in sawn and processed wood products.

For further information please contact:
Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05
Anders Jernhall, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +46 8 666 21 22
Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12

This information such that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12.00 CEST on Wednesday, 21 September 2020.

Disclaimer

Holmen AB published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 16:24:00 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 16 300 M 1 841 M 1 841 M
Net income 2020 1 890 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2020 3 771 M 426 M 426 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
Yield 2020 2,11%
Capitalization 55 231 M 6 186 M 6 237 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,62x
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 834
Free-Float 58,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Sjölund President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Chairman
Anders Jernhall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl Ola Billy Schultz-Eklund Senior Vice President-Technology
Carl Reinhold Adolf Bennet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLMEN AB16.48%6 186
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-22.58%14 882
SUZANO S.A.26.44%11 727
STORA ENSO OYJ-4.82%11 452
SVENSKA CELLULOSA23.68%9 265
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.-13.04%5 177
