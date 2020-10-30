Holmen : Regulatory press release

|
Quarter
|
January-September
|
Full year
|
SEKm
|
3-20
|
2-20
|
3-19
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
Net sales
|
3 727
|
3 853
|
4 144
|
12 078
|
12 765
|
16 959
|
Operating profit excl. item affecting comparability
|
714
|
542
|
541
|
1 884
|
1 758
|
2 345
|
Operating profit
|
714
|
542
|
541
|
1 884
|
1 758
|
11 115
|
Profit after tax
|
565
|
411
|
409
|
1 467
|
1 363
|
8 731
|
Earnings per share, SEK
|
3.5
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
9.1
|
8.1
|
52.6
|
Operating margin, %
|
19.2
|
14.1
|
13.0
|
15.6
|
13.8
|
13.8
|
Return on capital employed, %
|
6.5
|
5.0
|
8.3
|
5.7
|
8.9
|
8.9
|
Return on equity, %
|
5.5
|
4.1
|
7.2
|
4.8
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
Cash flow before investments and change in
working capital
|
735
|
693
|
522
|
2 042
|
2 062
|
2 727
|
Debt/equity ratio, %
|
8
|
7
|
18
|
8
|
18
|
9
-
Operating profit for January-September was SEK 1 884 million (January-September 2019: 1 758). Profit was impacted positively by higher profit from Paperboard and Forest, but negatively by price decreases and production curtailments in Paper.
-
Compared with the second quarter, operating profit increased by SEK 172 million to SEK 714 million as a result of increased prices for wood products, decreased production curtailments in Paper and seasonally lower costs.
-
Profit after tax for January-September amounted to SEK 1 467 million (1 363), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 9.1 (8.1).
-
A dividend of SEK 3.5 per share (SEK 567 million) was paid on 23 September.
-
On 1 October Holmen completed the acquisition of Martinsons, one of Sweden's leading players in sawn and processed wood products.
For further information please contact:
Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05
Anders Jernhall, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +46 8 666 21 22
Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12
This information such that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12.00 CEST on Wednesday, 21 September 2020.
