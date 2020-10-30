Holmen : Regulatory press release

Quarter January-September Full year SEKm 3-20 2-20 3-19 2020 2019 2019 Net sales 3 727 3 853 4 144 12 078 12 765 16 959 Operating profit excl. item affecting comparability 714 542 541 1 884 1 758 2 345 Operating profit 714 542 541 1 884 1 758 11 115 Profit after tax 565 411 409 1 467 1 363 8 731 Earnings per share, SEK 3.5 2.5 2.5 9.1 8.1 52.6 Operating margin, % 19.2 14.1 13.0 15.6 13.8 13.8 Return on capital employed, % 6.5 5.0 8.3 5.7 8.9 8.9 Return on equity, % 5.5 4.1 7.2 4.8 7.8 7.8 Cash flow before investments and change in

working capital 735 693 522 2 042 2 062 2 727 Debt/equity ratio, % 8 7 18 8 18 9

Operating profit for January-September was SEK 1 884 million (January-September 2019: 1 758). Profit was impacted positively by higher profit from Paperboard and Forest, but negatively by price decreases and production curtailments in Paper.

Compared with the second quarter, operating profit increased by SEK 172 million to SEK 714 million as a result of increased prices for wood products, decreased production curtailments in Paper and seasonally lower costs.

Profit after tax for January-September amounted to SEK 1 467 million (1 363), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 9.1 (8.1).

A dividend of SEK 3.5 per share (SEK 567 million) was paid on 23 September.

On 1 October Holmen completed the acquisition of Martinsons, one of Sweden's leading players in sawn and processed wood products.

This information such that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12.00 CEST on Wednesday, 21 September 2020.