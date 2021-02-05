Log in
Holmen : Regulatory press release

02/05/2021
Quarter Full year
SEKm 4-20 3-20 4-19 2020 2019
Net sales 4 249 3 727 4 194 16 327 16 959
Operating profit excl. item affecting comparability 595 714 587 2 479 2 345
Operating profit 595 714 9 357 2 479 11 115
Profit after tax 512 565 7 368 1 979 8 731
Earnings per share, SEK 3.2 3.5 45.5 12.2 52.6
Operating margin, % 14.0 19.2 14.0 15.2 13.8
Return on capital employed, % 5.6 5.9 8.9 5.6 8.9
Return on equity, % 4.8 5.0 7.8 4.8 7.8
Cash flow before investments and change in
working capital 		369 735 665 2 411 2 727
Debt/equity ratio, % 10 8 9 10 9

* Excluding items affecting comparability 2019.

  • Operating profit for 2020 was SEK 2 479 million (2019: SEK 2 345 million excluding items affecting comparability of SEK 8 770 million). Lower production costs in Paperboard and higher wood product prices had a positive impact on earnings, though this effect was offset by price decreases and production curtailments in Paper.
  • Compared with the third quarter, operating profit decreased by SEK 119 million to SEK 595 million as a result of a maintenance shutdown in Paperboard.
  • Profit after tax in 2020 was SEK 1 979 million (8 731), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 12.2 (52.6). Profit after tax for the previous year was impacted by items affecting comparability of SEK 6 943 million.
  • The value of the Group's forest assets, calculated based on market prices for forest properties, increased in 2020 by SEK 1.9 billion to SEK 43.2 billion. SEK 579 million of this increase is recognised in the income statement.
  • The Board proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.25 per share and an extra dividend of SEK 3.50.

For further information please contact:
Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05
Anders Jernhall, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +46 8 666 21 22
Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12

This information such that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12.30 CET on Friday, 5 February 2021.

Holmen AB published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 11:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
