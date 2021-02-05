Holmen : Regulatory press release

Quarter Full year SEKm 4-20 3-20 4-19 2020 2019 Net sales 4 249 3 727 4 194 16 327 16 959 Operating profit excl. item affecting comparability 595 714 587 2 479 2 345 Operating profit 595 714 9 357 2 479 11 115 Profit after tax 512 565 7 368 1 979 8 731 Earnings per share, SEK 3.2 3.5 45.5 12.2 52.6 Operating margin, % 14.0 19.2 14.0 15.2 13.8 Return on capital employed, % 5.6 5.9 8.9 5.6 8.9 Return on equity, % 4.8 5.0 7.8 4.8 7.8 Cash flow before investments and change in

working capital 369 735 665 2 411 2 727 Debt/equity ratio, % 10 8 9 10 9

* Excluding items affecting comparability 2019.

Operating profit for 2020 was SEK 2 479 million (2019: SEK 2 345 million excluding items affecting comparability of SEK 8 770 million). Lower production costs in Paperboard and higher wood product prices had a positive impact on earnings, though this effect was offset by price decreases and production curtailments in Paper.

Compared with the third quarter, operating profit decreased by SEK 119 million to SEK 595 million as a result of a maintenance shutdown in Paperboard.

Profit after tax in 2020 was SEK 1 979 million (8 731), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 12.2 (52.6). Profit after tax for the previous year was impacted by items affecting comparability of SEK 6 943 million.

The value of the Group's forest assets, calculated based on market prices for forest properties, increased in 2020 by SEK 1.9 billion to SEK 43.2 billion. SEK 579 million of this increase is recognised in the income statement.

The Board proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.25 per share and an extra dividend of SEK 3.50.

