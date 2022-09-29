Holmen : Press release

Holmen's interim report for January-September 2022 will be published at 07.30 CEST on Thursday 20 October. In view of this, you are invited to watch the online broadcast of our press and analyst conference on the same day at 09.00 CEST.

Time: 20 October at 09.00 CEST

Online broadcast: www.holmen.com/reports

Holmen President and CEO Henrik Sjölund, together with CFO Anders Jernhall, will present and comment on the report. The presentation will be held in English.

You may also participate in the conference by telephone, by calling:

+46 8 505 100 31 (within Sweden)

+44 207 107 06 13 (from the rest of Europe)

+1 631 570 56 13 (from the US)

Please place your call no later than 08.55 CEST.

We welcome you to the online conference!

For more information, please contact:

Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, Holmen, +46 739 86 51 12