    HOLM B   SE0011090018

HOLMEN AB (PUBL)

(HOLM B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:43 2022-09-29 am EDT
413.50 SEK   -2.27%
Holmen : Press release

09/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Holmen's interim report for January-September 2022 will be published at 07.30 CEST on Thursday 20 October. In view of this, you are invited to watch the online broadcast of our press and analyst conference on the same day at 09.00 CEST.

Time: 20 October at 09.00 CEST
Online broadcast: www.holmen.com/reports

Holmen President and CEO Henrik Sjölund, together with CFO Anders Jernhall, will present and comment on the report. The presentation will be held in English.

You may also participate in the conference by telephone, by calling:

+46 8 505 100 31 (within Sweden)
+44 207 107 06 13 (from the rest of Europe)
+1 631 570 56 13 (from the US)

Please place your call no later than 08.55 CEST.

We welcome you to the online conference!

For more information, please contact:
Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, Holmen, +46 739 86 51 12

Disclaimer

Holmen AB published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
