    HOLM B   SE0011090018

HOLMEN AB (PUBL)

(HOLM B)
2022-10-27
415.50 SEK   -1.35%
02:33aHolmen : Press release
PU
02:16aHolmen and SCA evaluates a new sawmill in Rundvik
AQ
10/20Transcript : Holmen AB, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
CI
Holmen : Press release

10/28/2022
Holmen and SCA have decided to initiate a pre-study to evaluate the viability of building a new, large-scale sawmill together in the northern Swedish community of Rundvik in the county of Västerbotten.

The pre-study, which only concerns a production cooperation at the Rundvik Sawmill, is set to begin straight away and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

Holmen produces sawn and refined wood products for joinery, construction and builders' merchants. Following the acquisition of Martinsons in 2020, Holmen also offer customised solutions in CLT and glulam for climate-smart, large-scale wood construction.

For more information, please contact:
Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, Holmen, +46 739 86 51 12

Disclaimer

Holmen AB published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 23 342 M 2 139 M 2 139 M
Net income 2022 5 855 M 536 M 536 M
Net Debt 2022 1 757 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 67 832 M 6 215 M 6 215 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 58,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 415,50 SEK
Average target price 444,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 6,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Sjölund President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anders Jernhall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Chairman
Karl Ola Billy Schultz-Eklund Senior Vice President-Technology
Carl Reinhold Adolf Bennet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-4.42%6 215
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ7.05%18 893
SUZANO S.A.-12.16%12 936
STORA ENSO OYJ-12.48%11 126
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-10.61%9 056
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.4.34%3 959