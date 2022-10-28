Holmen : Press release

Holmen and SCA have decided to initiate a pre-study to evaluate the viability of building a new, large-scale sawmill together in the northern Swedish community of Rundvik in the county of Västerbotten.

The pre-study, which only concerns a production cooperation at the Rundvik Sawmill, is set to begin straight away and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

Holmen produces sawn and refined wood products for joinery, construction and builders' merchants. Following the acquisition of Martinsons in 2020, Holmen also offer customised solutions in CLT and glulam for climate-smart, large-scale wood construction.

