Holmen : Press release

Holmen's nomination committee proposes to the AGM the re-election of the current Board members Fredrik Lundberg, who is also proposed for re-election as Chairman of the Board, Lars Josefsson, Alice Kempe, Louise Lindh, Ulf Lundahl, Fredrik Persson, Henrik Sjölund, Henriette Zeuchner and the new election of Carina Åkerström. Carl Bennet has declined re-election.

Carina Åkerström was born in 1962 and has a law degree from Lund University. Carina Åkerström has been employed at Handelsbanken since 1986 and has held a number of positions within the bank. Since 2019, she has been President and CEO of Handelsbanken. Carina Åkerström is chairman of the Swedish Bankers' Association and a member of the EBF - European Banking Federation as well as a board member of the World Childhood Foundation.

The nomination committee's other proposals will be presented in the notice convening Holmen's AGM 2023, which will be held on 28 March.

For the 2023 AGM, Holmen's nomination committee is made up of Mats Guldbrand, L E Lundbergföretagen, Carl Kempe, Kempe Foundations, Vegard Torsnes, Norges Bank and Fredrik Lundberg, Chairman of the Board. The Chairman of the nomination committee is Mats Guldbrand.

Mats Guldbrand, Chairman of the nomination committee, tel. +46 (0)768 321 515