    HOLM B   SE0011090018

HOLMEN AB (PUBL)

(HOLM B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:18 2023-01-24 am EST
436.90 SEK   -1.13%
12:03pHolmen : Press release
PU
01/23Carina Åkerström proposed as new Holmen Board member
AQ
01/23Holmen AB Announces Decline Re-Election of Carl Bennet, Independent Director
CI
Holmen : Press release

01/24/2023 | 12:03pm EST
Holmen's nomination committee proposes to the AGM the re-election of the current Board members Fredrik Lundberg, who is also proposed for re-election as Chairman of the Board, Lars Josefsson, Alice Kempe, Louise Lindh, Ulf Lundahl, Fredrik Persson, Henrik Sjölund, Henriette Zeuchner and the new election of Carina Åkerström. Carl Bennet has declined re-election.

Carina Åkerström was born in 1962 and has a law degree from Lund University. Carina Åkerström has been employed at Handelsbanken since 1986 and has held a number of positions within the bank. Since 2019, she has been President and CEO of Handelsbanken. Carina Åkerström is chairman of the Swedish Bankers' Association and a member of the EBF - European Banking Federation as well as a board member of the World Childhood Foundation.

The nomination committee's other proposals will be presented in the notice convening Holmen's AGM 2023, which will be held on 28 March.

For the 2023 AGM, Holmen's nomination committee is made up of Mats Guldbrand, L E Lundbergföretagen, Carl Kempe, Kempe Foundations, Vegard Torsnes, Norges Bank and Fredrik Lundberg, Chairman of the Board. The Chairman of the nomination committee is Mats Guldbrand.

For more information, please contact:
Mats Guldbrand, Chairman of the nomination committee, tel. +46 (0)768 321 515

Holmen AB published this content on 23 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 17:01:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HOLMEN AB (PUBL)
01/12Holmen : is now launching a revolutionary private 5G network at Iggesund Mill
PU
01/10Invitation to press and analyst conference
AQ
2022Holmen : Swedish Forest Industries is launching a campaign highlighting the industry's con..
PU
2022Holmen, SCA to Jointly Evaluate Feasibility of Sawmill Development in Rundvik, Sweden
MT
2022Holmen : Press release
PU
2022Holmen and SCA evaluates a new sawmill in Rundvik
AQ
2022SCA and Holmen to Conduct Feasibility Study for New Sawmill
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 23 358 M 2 282 M 2 282 M
Net income 2022 5 722 M 559 M 559 M
Net Debt 2022 1 662 M 162 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 3,12%
Capitalization 71 729 M 7 007 M 7 007 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 58,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 441,90 SEK
Average target price 448,33 SEK
Spread / Average Target 1,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Sjölund President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anders Jernhall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Chairman
Karl Ola Billy Schultz-Eklund Senior Vice President-Technology
Carl Reinhold Adolf Bennet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)6.76%7 007
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-3.52%19 536
STORA ENSO OYJ6.65%12 228
SUZANO S.A.-2.55%11 893
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA13.11%10 243
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.3.21%4 489