  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Holmen AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOLM B   SE0011090018

HOLMEN AB (PUBL)

(HOLM B)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/22 04:34:24 am
463.85 SEK   +2.30%
04:21aHOLMEN : Regulatory press release
PU
04:11aHOLMEN : Annual Report 2021
PU
04:01aAnnual Report 2021 including sustainability report
AQ
Holmen : Regulatory press release

03/09/2022 | 04:21am EST
The Holmen Annual Report 2021 including sustainability report is available as of today at holmen.com.

The printed Swedish version will be distributed by post to shareholders from week 10 and the English version from week 13. The report can also be ordered at holmen.com or by phone +46 8 666 21 00.

For more information, please contact:
Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, Holmen, +46 (0)73 986 51 12

This information is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on 9 March 2022 at 10.00 CET.

Holmen AB published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:20:14 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 19 609 M 1 965 M 1 965 M
Net income 2021 2 907 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2021 4 346 M 436 M 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 73 874 M 7 404 M 7 404 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 474
Free-Float -
Chart HOLMEN AB (PUBL)
Technical analysis trends HOLMEN AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 453,40 SEK
Average target price 461,25 SEK
Spread / Average Target 1,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Sjölund President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anders Jernhall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Chairman
Karl Ola Billy Schultz-Eklund Senior Vice President-Technology
Carl Reinhold Adolf Bennet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)4.30%7 404
SUZANO S.A.-4.14%15 354
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-21.61%15 234
STORA ENSO OYJ-6.23%13 058
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-4.32%10 827
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-21.66%7 014