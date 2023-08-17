Quarter Jan-Jun Full year SEKm 2-23 1-23 2-22 2023 2022 2022 Net sales 5 754 6 223 6 173 11 977 11 923 23 952 Operating profit excl. item affecting comparability 1 138 1 737 2 101 2 875 3 719 7 262 Operating profit 1 138 1 737 2 101 2 875 3 984 7 527 Profit after tax 890 1 371 1 642 2 261 3 125 5 874 Earnings per share, SEK 5.5 8.5 10.1 14.0 19.3 36.3 Operating margin, %* 20 28 34 24 31 30 Cash flow before investments and change in working capital 1 289 2 299 2 196 3 588 4 121 6 768 Debt/equity ratio, % 5 1 7 5 7 4

*Excl. item affecting comparability 2022; see page 15.

Operating profit for January-June 2023 was SEK 2 875 million (January-June 2022: SEK 3 984 million). Excluding items affecting comparability last year, operating profit decreased by SEK 844 million due to lower wood product prices.

Compared with the first quarter, the second quarter operating profit decreased by SEK 599 million to SEK 1 138 million as a result of a major maintenance shutdown in Workington and that previous quarter benefitted from electricity price hedges.

Profit after tax for January-June amounted to SEK 2 261 million (3 125), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 14.0 (19.3).

In the second quarter, a total of SEK 2 592 million of ordinary and extra dividends were paid and own shares were bought back for SEK 967 million.

For further information please contact:

Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05

Anders Jernhall, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +46 8 666 1 22

Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12

This information such that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CEST on Thursday, 17 August 2023.