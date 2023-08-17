  1. Markets
  2. Stock Suède
  3. Holmen AB (publ)
  4. News
  5. Holmen : Sizeable consensus profitability beat, despite the weak Q2
Security HOLM B

HOLMEN AB (PUBL)

Equities HOLM B SE0011090018

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07:53:20 2023-08-17 am EDT Intraday chart for Holmen AB (publ) 5-day change 1st Jan Change
392.65 SEK +2.36% -2.14% -5.10%
01:34pm HOLMEN : Sizeable consensus profitability beat, despite the weak Q2 Alphavalue
09:00am Transcript : Holmen AB, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2023 CI

HOLMEN : Sizeable consensus profitability beat, despite the weak Q2

Today at 07:34 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Holmen AB (publ)

HOLMEN : Sizeable consensus profitability beat, despite the weak Q2 Alphavalue
Transcript : Holmen AB, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2023 CI
Tranche Update on Holmen AB (OM:HOLM B)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 3, 2023. CI
Holmen AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
US Futures Up, European Stocks Down as Market Weighs US Data DJ
Valmet Books Order for Two Wash Presses from Holmen MT
HOLMEN : Better-than-expected earnings dynamics Alphavalue
HOLMEN : Q1 23 results smash the street's expectations Alphavalue
Holmen AB (OM:HOLM B) commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 15,740,586 shares, representing 9.72% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on March 28, 2023. CI
US Futures Slip, European Stocks Largely Rise DJ
Holmen Plans SEK450 Million Machine Rebuild at Swedish Paper Mill MT
Transcript : Holmen AB, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023 CI
Holmen AB Invests to Strengthen Book Paper and Increase Packaging Paper Production CI
Holmen AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Valmet Secures Wash Press Order for Holmen-owned Mill in Sweden MT
HOLMEN AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
HOLMEN AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for for extraordinary dividend FA
Holmen AB Appoints Carina Åkerström as a New Member of the Board CI
Holmen AB Announces Dividend, Payable on April 4, 2023 CI
Holmen AB Proposes Dividend, Payable on 4 April 2023 CI
Biden administration seeks to toughen school nutrition standards RE
Cargotec Unit Extends Contract for Holmen Iggesund's Log-handling Operations MT
HOLMEN : Impressive Q4 and full-year + another forest revaluation, but caution maintained Alphavalue
Holmen to Boost Sustainable Production of Wood Products MT
Transcript : Holmen AB, 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2023 CI

Chart Holmen AB (publ)

Chart Holmen AB (publ)
More charts

Company Profile

Holmen AB specializes in manufacturing and selling paper and cardboard. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - paperboard (36.7%; leading European producer): bleached cardboard and fine cardboard (538,000 tonnes produced in 2019); - paper (33.9%): newspaper, layered paper and specialty papers (996,000 tonnes produced); - wood and forest products (17.2%) ; - processed wood (10%): 879,000 m3 produced in 2019, intended primarily for the building and public works sector. The remaining sales (2.2%) concern a production of electricity activity. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (24.1%), Germany (13.2%), the United Kingdom (11.6%), Europe (33.1%), Asia (10.4%) and other (7.6%).
Sector
Paper Products
Calendar
01:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Holmen AB (publ)

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
383.60SEK
Average target price
429.60SEK
Spread / Average Target
+11.99%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Paper Products

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Holmen AB (publ)
-5.00% 5 739 M $
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.
Chart Analysis Empresas CMPC S.A.
+20.25% 4 779 M $
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Oji Holdings Corporation
+7.33% 3 922 M $
METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Chart Analysis Metsä Board Oyj
-18.03% 2 788 M $
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA
Chart Analysis Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
+5.08% 8 754 M $
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Chart Analysis The Navigator Company
-7.01% 2 486 M $
STORA ENSO OYJ
Chart Analysis Stora Enso Oyj
-18.10% 9 237 M $
XIANHE CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Xianhe Co.,Ltd.
-32.85% 1 958 M $
SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited
-0.40% 1 457 M $
DAIO PAPER CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Daio Paper Corporation
+17.19% 1 395 M $
Other Paper Products
As early as today, start finding the best investment opportunities!
Optimize my profits
fermer