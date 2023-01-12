Holmen : is now launching a revolutionary private 5G network at Iggesund Mill

Iggesunds Bruk, together with the Nordic technology consulting company Combitect, has launched the first private 5G network in Sweden, with both indoor and outdoor coverage. The network will connect transports to and from the nearby port of Skärnäs. It is a first step in the journey to "smartify", i.e. connect, the entire mill. More and more areas will be included to secure the position as the most efficient and stable board mill in Sweden.

The private 5G network enables seamless communication between different systems while creating a more stable connection. The solution minimizes unnecessary transports and also reduces the use of fuel.

Iggesunds Bruk has a sustainable production process, with a low carbon footprint, thanks to large investments in energy systems over the past ten years. Transports are one of the areas that the mill can improve, which makes the investment in 5G, with this focus as a start, even more important.

Another important area is cyber security. The private 5G network guarantees significantly safer communication and connection.

"We at Holmen Iggesund have always been ahead of our time, whether it has been about reducing our climate footprint or making sure we have the latest technology," says Johan Nellbeck, CEO at Holmen Iggesund.

"This is completely in line with our strategy to be one of the most efficient and most sustainable mills. To get there, we need to collaborate with the best suppliers, and the 5G network together with Combitech means that we are taking a big step into the future."

Jessica Öberg, CEO at Combitech comments:

"Connecting Iggesund Mill with 5G is a very exciting smartification. We are of course proud to get this on track together with Holmen Iggesund, and look forward to working closely together to identify and implement all the digital services that the network enables."

Holmen Wood Products runs several different projects to investigate how a 5G network can match the needs of the wood industry. Among other things, they are looking at whether 5G can be used to increase bandwidth in the future, enable remote control of vehicles and facilitate the installation of additional measuring and control equipment.



Träcentrum Norr (TCN) runs a project where they study the opportunities and challenges of 5G networks in the wood industry, both public and private. The study is run by Rise, which conducts field studies at 3 different sites that have different conditions. The sites are Norra Timber's saw in Kåge, SCA's site in Tunadal as well as other industries that can affect and Bygdsiljum.

Builds on Nokia's proven 5G solution.

Launched in stages.

As a first step, links up transport between Iggesund Mill and the port in Skärnäs to solve communication challenges.

Also minimizes unnecessary transport, which makes the mill more sustainable.

Combitech is responsible for planning, installation, commissioning and support for the 5G network.





