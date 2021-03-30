Log in
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)

HOLMEN AB (PUBL)

(HOLM B)
  Report
03/30
388.9 SEK   +0.49%
04:17aHOLMEN  : Regulatory press release
PU
04:01aHOLMEN  : Annual Report 2020 including sustainability report
AQ
03/23HOLMEN  : Annual Report 2020
PU
Holmen : Regulatory press release

03/30/2021 | 04:17am EDT
The Holmen Annual Report 2020 including sustainability report is available as of today at holmen.com.

The printed Swedish version will be distributed by post to shareholders from week 13 and the English version from week 14. The report can also be ordered at holmen.com or by phone +46 8 666 21 00.

For more information, please contact:
Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, Holmen, +46 (0)73 986 51 12

This information is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 March 2021 at 10.00 CEST.

Disclaimer

Holmen AB published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 08:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
