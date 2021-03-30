Holmen : Regulatory press release

The Holmen Annual Report 2020 including sustainability report is available as of today at holmen.com.

The printed Swedish version will be distributed by post to shareholders from week 13 and the English version from week 14. The report can also be ordered at holmen.com or by phone +46 8 666 21 00.

For more information, please contact:

Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, Holmen, +46 (0)73 986 51 12

This information is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 March 2021 at 10.00 CEST.