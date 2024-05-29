Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Corrected Transcript Leerink Partners Healthcare Crossroads Conference 29-May-2024

QUESTION AND ANSWER SECTION Puneet Souda Analyst, Leerink Partners LLC Q

First question I just sort of wanted to start with was, maybe just to set the stage, I mean, Hologic, as Steve has said, is - the company has been transformed after the pandemic, I mean, thanks to the larger Panther installed base that's out there. You continue to deliver ahead of the long-term 5% to 7% growth that you said, 30%-plus op margins in the business, strong balance sheet. I mean, all of the things that, in times like these, the company can value. And just maybe talk to us, where do you think Hologic can continue to win, and see this type of sort of a growth? And what opportunities that excites you the most? .....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Karleen Marie Oberton Chief Financial Officer, Hologic, Inc. A

Sure. Sure. So, certainly, Puneet, as you said, we really believe that Hologic coming out of the pandemic is a bigger, faster, stronger company. And what gives me confidence in that and really what - how I view the strength in that is the diversity of the growth, meaning that all of our businesses have growth drivers as we look ahead. They all have organic growth drivers, inorganic opportunities. Yes, there is operating efficiency opportunities and certainly international still continues to be, for all of our divisions, growing faster than the US. And as we all know, women are very much underserved outside the US. And so, a great way for us to lean into our purpose and drive our financial results the same. So, feel good about where we're at. As you said, the Panther installed base has transformed the molecular diagnostics business. But also in our Breast business, we have an incredible installed base of 3D gantries that we continue to kind of leverage that moat, if you will, of technology differentiated products. .....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Puneet Souda Analyst, Leerink Partners LLC Q

Got it. Just following up on that long-term growth, Panther installed is well above 3,000. If you look at the 5% to 7% long-term guide, maybe just help us to sort of understand, given the sort of growth that you're seeing, why is that's sort of the right number, just going forward, you have - your growth coming from Molecular DX, you have the Breast business and Surgical. So, just when all these franchises are working out well, is it just sort of more conservatism or is there something else in it? .....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Karleen Marie Oberton Chief Financial Officer, Hologic, Inc. A