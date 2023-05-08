Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hologic, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOLX   US4364401012

HOLOGIC, INC.

(HOLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
83.74 USD   +1.56%
08:05aHologic Announces Partnership with NFL Rookie Kelee Ringo and Family
BU
05/03Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target on Hologic to $86 From $81, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
05/02Hologic to Webcast Presentation at the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hologic Announces Partnership with NFL Rookie Kelee Ringo and Family

05/08/2023 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ringo and His Mother Will Reinforce the Importance of Annual Mammograms

Hologic Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, today announced a partnership with recently drafted NFL cornerback Kelee Ringo and his mother, breast cancer survivor Tralee Hale, to educate women on the importance of prioritizing annual mammograms and other key health screenings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005184/en/

NFL cornerback Kelee Ringo and his mother, breast cancer survivor Tralee Hale (Photo: Business Wire)

NFL cornerback Kelee Ringo and his mother, breast cancer survivor Tralee Hale (Photo: Business Wire)

Ringo is a two-time national champion from the University of Georgia who was recently drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. The launch of the partnership with Hologic is timed with Mother’s Day and National Women’s Health Week (May 14-20, 2023), when Ringo and Hale will share the powerful story of Hale’s breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

Hale’s story is a familiar one: a woman who did not prioritize her preventive care screenings as she focused on managing her family, career and other commitments. As a single mother, she was diagnosed with breast cancer just days after Ringo began his freshman year in college. She is now cancer-free after completing treatment, but Ringo and Hale know how lucky they are and want to encourage women not to delay annual screenings.

“Kelee and Tralee’s story resonates with all of us because we have heard from women — time and again — who have prioritized their families and other responsibilities while putting their own health screenings on the back burner,” said Erik Anderson, Hologic’s Division President of Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions. “Hearing how much they mean to one another and how this experience impacted them was incredibly moving. We couldn’t be more grateful that they are sharing their personal story as a way to reach women about the critical importance of annual breast cancer screenings and making their health a priority.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women in the United States.1 However, recent studies show the rate of routine breast cancer screenings has not fully bounced back after sharp declines during the COVID-19 pandemic.2 Despite having a similar incidence rate of this disease, Black women in the U.S. are almost 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than non-Hispanic white women.3

“As I launch my NFL career, I recognize and appreciate that I have a real opportunity to use my platform to truly make a difference,” said Ringo. “I’m excited to partner with Hologic on this important campaign and thrilled to launch The Tralee & Kelee Ringo Family Foundation to make a real impact on families across the nation.”

The Tralee & Kelee Ringo Family Foundation will strive to eradicate triple-negative breast cancer, a particularly aggressive form of breast cancer that disproportionately affects women of color.4 The foundation will work together with communities to promote early detection and treatment to save lives. Its mission will be pursued through equitable outreach, education, prevention and treatment advancements.

Hologic, a pioneer in 3D mammography and creator of the Genius® 3D Mammographyexam, is committed to increasing awareness about the life-saving power of annual mammograms and other routine health screenings. The partnership with Ringo and Hale will further that impact through media interviews, public appearances and digital content.

About Hologic Inc.

Hologic Inc. is a global medical technology innovator primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. Its advancements include invention of the world’s first commercial 3D mammography system to find breast cancer earlier; leadership in testing for cervical cancer, sexually transmitted infections, respiratory illnesses and the virus that causes COVID-19; and minimally invasive surgical technologies for uterine fibroids and abnormal uterine bleeding.

The company also champions women through the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index, which provides a science-backed data framework for improving women’s well-being.

Hologic, Genius, 3D Mammography and The Science of Sure are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

SOURCE: Hologic Inc.

1 https://www.cancer.org/research/cancer-facts-statistics/breast-cancer-facts-figures.html

2 https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/fullarticle/2798851

3 https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/breast-cancer-facts-and-figures/2022-2024-breast-cancer-fact-figures-acs.pdf

4 https://www.pennmedicine.org/news/news-releases/2021/september/black-women-face-three-fold-increased-risk-of-triple-negative-breast-cancers


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HOLOGIC, INC.
08:05aHologic Announces Partnership with NFL Rookie Kelee Ringo and Family
BU
05/03Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target on Hologic to $86 From $81, Maintains Equalweight Ra..
MT
05/02Hologic to Webcast Presentation at the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference
BU
05/02JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on Hologic to $105 From $95, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
05/02UBS Adjusts Hologic Price Target to $93 From $88, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/02Raymond James Raises Price Target on Hologic to $100 From $95, Maintains Outperform Rat..
MT
05/02Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Hologic to $95 From $92, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/02Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Hologic to $90 From $85, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/02Wells Fargo Adjusts Hologic Price Target to $85 From $80, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
05/02HOLOGIC INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOLOGIC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 010 M - -
Net income 2023 748 M - -
Net cash 2023 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 20 610 M 20 610 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,03x
EV / Sales 2024 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 6 944
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart HOLOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hologic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 83,74 $
Average target price 91,04 $
Spread / Average Target 8,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen P. MacMillan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Karleen Marie Oberton Controller
Paul Malenchini Chief Information Officer
Sally W. Crawford Lead Independent Director
Christiana Stamoulis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLOGIC, INC.11.94%20 610
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-0.78%210 750
DANAHER CORPORATION-8.66%178 896
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.14.90%106 829
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.39%74 099
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG22.32%70 499
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer