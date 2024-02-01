Hologic, Inc. announced that its new Genius?? Digital Diagnostics System with the Genius?? Cervical AI algorithm has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it the first and only FDA-cleared digital cytology system that combines deep-learning-based artificial intelligence (AI) with advanced volumetric imaging technology to help identify pre-cancerous lesions and cervical cancer cells.

To date, this glass slide has been reviewed under a microscope. With the Genius Digital Diagnostics System, the glass slides are digitally imaged and an artificial intelligence algorithm is applied to pinpoint the cells that cytologists and pathologists should review. The new process and technology demonstrated an overall improvement in sensitivity without a corresponding decrease in specificity.

Notably, there was a 28% reduction in false negatives of high-grade squamous intraepithelial and more severe lesions compared to microscopic review. The Genius Digital Diagnostics System will help laboratories arm healthcare professionals with the information they need to guide more timely and effective treatment decisions for patients. The Gen Digital Diagnostics System also offers the opportunity for greater collaboration across lab and other healthcare settings.

The system allows cytologists and pathologists to securely review cases remotely, so patients can benefit from the collective knowledge of geographically dispersed experts. The Genius Digital Diagnostics system consists of the Genius Digital Imager for image acquisition, the GeniusCervical AI algorithm for image analysis, the Genius Image Management Server for image storage and the Genius Review Station for local or remote case review. The complete system is scalable and designed to fit the present and future needs of laboratories.

The Genius Digital DiagnosticsSystem is already commercially available in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Commercial availability in the U.S. is expected in early 2024. Cervical cancer is preventable and, if caught early, can be highly treatable.

Co-testing -- combining a Pap test with an HPV test -- has been shown to be the most sensitive testing option for cervical cancer screening compared to either test used alone. Hologic pioneered the first FDA-approved liquid-based cytology test, the ThinPrep Pap test, and the first FDA-approved mRNA-based HPV test, the Aptima HPV Assay. Healthcare professionals have the choice to perform a co-test with ThinPrep and Aptima.