Hologic : Prepared Remarks(opens in new window)

Hologic Q1FY22 Financial Results Conference Call Prepared Remarks FINAL: 02/02/22 Note: May Change Slightly When Delivered Ryan Simon VP, Investor Relations Thank you, _________. Good afternoon and thank you for joining Hologic's first quarter fiscal 2022 earnings call. With me today are Steve MacMillan, the Company's chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Karleen Oberton, our chief financial officer. Our first quarter press release is available now on the investors section of our website, along with an updated corporate presentation. We will also post our prepared remarks to our website shortly after we deliver them, and a replay of this call will be available through March 4th. Before we begin, I would like to inform you that certain statements we make today will be forward- looking. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include those referenced in the Safe Harbor statement included in our earnings release and SEC filings. Also during this call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to GAAP can be found in our earnings release. One of these non-GAAP measures is organic revenue, which we define as constant currency revenue excluding the divested Blood Screening business and revenue from acquired businesses owned by Hologic for less than one year. Finally, any percentage changes we discuss will be on a year-over-year basis, and revenue growth rates will be in constant currency, unless otherwise noted. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Steve MacMillan, Hologic's CEO. 1

Steve MacMillan Chairman, President & CEO Thank you Ryan, and good afternoon everyone. We are pleased to discuss our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Once again, our results were strong. We are off to a great start in all divisions - with Diagnostics, Breast and Skeletal Health, and Surgical each delivering more than 8% global organic growth excluding COVID revenue. For the first quarter, revenue was $1.47 billion, and non-GAAP earnings per share were $2.17. Both numbers significantly exceeded the high end of our guidance, by 28% on the top line and 74% on the bottom. Over the last several quarters, and most recently at the JP Morgan conference, we've been communicating three major themes. First, our base business is stronger - with more diverse growth drivers, than ever before. Second, as the COVID pandemic remains, we continue to help meet the world's testing needs and generate financial upside. And third, because of the first two points, we are well-positioned to generate strong results regardless of how various uncertainties evolve - from the pandemic to supply chain challenges to healthcare utilization. In other words, you can count on us to deliver in today's uncertain business environment. These themes are certainly playing out as we look at our first quarter results and our improved outlook for the fiscal year. Our base businesses are performing well, and we are making a massive difference against COVID. As a result, we are raising our revenue and earnings guidance significantly, as we expect upside from COVID-19 testing, along with strength in our Diagnostics and Surgical businesses, to more than compensate for temporary supply chain challenges that have emerged in our Breast Health business. As we shared at JP Morgan, we are a fundamentally different company than 8 years ago. Now more than ever before, Hologic has more diverse and higher-margin recurring revenue across each division, in each geography, around the world. Our strong performance is a result of execution against our strategic plan, and has been accelerated by our financial success during the pandemic. As evidenced by our Q1 results, we are well positioned for long-term sustainable growth, regardless of the direction the pandemic may turn. While we can't predict the future path of COVID, we'd like to expand today on what we do know - that Hologic is emerging from this pandemic a much stronger company. More specifically, we will focus on what we know in each division that gives us clear confidence in our ability to maintain sustained growth over the long term. 2

First, in our Diagnostics division, we know that our huge, industry-leading installed base of automated, high-throughput Panther systems, along with our robust menu of 19 assays across Panther and Panther Fusion, will drive strong growth well into the future. Today, our Panther installed base is over 3,000 units, 75% larger than prior to the pandemic, with almost half of these placed internationally. Of note, demand for our Panthers is still strong globally. We placed well over 100 Panthers in the first quarter alone, more than double our pace prior to the pandemic. At this stage in the pandemic, this clearly indicates that customers expect to use these systems for non- COVID testing. Utilization of our Panther systems is also strong. We are seeing clear signs that customers are leveraging our menu of 19 assays on our significantly expanded Panther footprint. First and foremost, the growth of molecular diagnostics sales reflects this growing utilization. For Q1, our core molecular diagnostics franchise grew 14% worldwide, excluding COVID revenues, product discontinuations, as well as recent M&A activity. Now we know a question on some people's minds is, "Will these Panthers be used post-pandemic?" The answer is an emphatic yes, based on the following. First, nearly 90% of U.S. COVID customers are already running at least one other assay. This speaks to our customers being bona fide molecular diagnostics players who are invested in molecular testing for the long haul, and who we expect will adopt more of our assays over time. And second, the incredible automation and workflow simplicity of the Panther which dramatically minimizes labor activity and costs. In a labor restricted world, our customers realize the enormous advantage of our Panther system. Extending and broadening the adoption of our portfolio of assays is a fundamental element of the diagnostic growth strategy. Our sales teams have done a tremendous job winning strategic accounts, strengthening our relationships with customers, and fueling our razor/razor blade business model with both legacy women's health tests and new assays. As an example, leveraging our leadership in women's health, our vaginitis panel is off to a great start with $13 million of revenue in the first quarter, roughly 2.5 times the first quarter of 2021. We are extremely proud of the panel's success and believe this will be our most successful Diagnostic launch ever, COVID aside. In Q1, we also once again responded to our customers' COVID testing needs and generated significant financial upside. We posted $523 million in COVID assay sales, over $300 million more than our outlook and consensus. Clearly COVID is sticking around longer than anyone would like, and just as clearly, highly accurate molecular testing continues to play a major role in fighting the pandemic. We continue to believe COVID testing will contribute materially to our business for the foreseeable future and we remain prepared to meet ongoing demand globally. 3

Second, shifting to our Breast and Skeletal Health business, we know that broadening across the continuum of breast health care, from screening and diagnosis through surgery and treatment, has transformed this franchise from a once capital-dependent business to a division with more diverse, higher growth, recurring revenue. In the first quarter, the Breast Health business grew 8.4%, as we've maintained our high market share and continued to grow our installed base of Genius 3D mammography systems. The attachment rate of service on this gantry base continues to remain strong at more than 80%, making service one of our largest top-line contributors Company-wide. And we continue to upgrade our installed base with high margin software and AI. The mammography capital business is, and will continue to be, a meaningful and foundational part of our Breast business going forward. In addition, we've built a solid adjacent portfolio of more recurring interventional breast surgery products that is driving the growth of the division. These interventional products include markers; needles, including those used in our Brevera biopsy system; and handheld devices. Sales are more recurring in nature, with higher projected growth compared to the legacy capital business. As points of reference, today the gantry business is only 23% of Breast Health revenue, compared to 29% in 2014. And interventional sales have grown to roughly the same size as gantry revenue. We expect the interventional business to continue its growth and further transform our Breast and Skeletal division going forward. The increasing diversity of our Breast business will help us offset supply chain challenges that have emerged recently, specifically shortages of computer chips used in our mammography and other imaging systems. Our updated guidance incorporates a temporary but meaningful revenue headwind for the balance of our fiscal year. Despite this, as Karleen will discuss, we are raising our revenue and EPS guidance significantly, based on outperformance in COVID, core molecular, and Surgical. Now shifting gears to Surgical, we know that the diversification of the business will drive growth. Despite pandemic headwinds, the division grew 8.2% in the first quarter, and we continued to solidify our market-leading positions for NovaSure and MyoSure. With the addition of the Acessa procedure and the close of the Bolder acquisition in late November, our surgical business has a very different profile today, with more growth engines than ever. Acessa revenue in Q1 was nearly 3 times a year ago, and the Bolder integration is off to a great start, as we are already seeing Bolder sales through the Hologic Surgical sales team. The recent launch of NovaSure version 5, developed in-house, is also seeing good traction. It's early days, but we are seeing a lot of excitement in the field around this product. We are committed to maintaining our leadership position in this space with best-in-class products. 4