Hologic : Stock Repurchase Program - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) September 22, 2022

HOLOGIC, INC.



Item 8.01 Other Events.



Stock Repurchase Program On September 22, 2022, the Board of Directors of Hologic, Inc. (the "Company") authorized a new stock repurchase program, with a five-year term, to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of the Company's outstanding common stock, effective as of the close of trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC on September 23, 2022. This new stock repurchase authorization replaces the previous $1.0 billion authorization, which had approximately $150 million remaining as of September 22, 2022. The timing of any stock repurchases will be based upon the continuing analysis of market, financial, and other factors by the Company's management. Repurchases under the authorized stock repurchase program may be made using a variety of methods, which may include, but are not limited to, open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, accelerated share repurchase agreements, or purchases pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The authorized stock repurchase program may be suspended, delayed or discontinued at any time.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This communication contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Company's expectations with respect to repurchases of common stock, including the timing and manner of any purchases under the Company's authorized stock repurchase program . These forward-looking statements are covered by the "Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried to identify these forward looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would," "should," "could," "intend" or similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. The Company cautions that a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the Company's plans and actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the market price of the Company's common stock, general market conditions, access to credit or debt capital markets, applicable securities laws and alternative uses of capital. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.







Date: September 23, 2022




