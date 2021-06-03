Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hologic, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOLX   US4364401012

HOLOGIC, INC.

(HOLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hologic : Cigna Updates Medical Policy to Cover Hologic's Acessa® Procedure, Expanding Access to Millions of Women Across the Country

06/03/2021 | 04:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Coverage Further Validates Laparoscopic Radiofrequency Ablation (Lap-RFA) as a Standard of Care for Uterine Fibroids

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, announced today that Cigna, one of the largest global health insurance service companies, has updated its medical policy to cover the Acessa® Laparoscopic Radiofrequency Ablation (Lap-RFA) procedure (CPT code 58674) as medically necessary.

In less than eight months, the number of people covered for the Acessa procedure has grown by 18 million, resulting in more than 75 million commercially insured people covered to-date with significantly expanded coverage in almost every state.

“For too long, limited insurance coverage of less invasive fibroid treatment options has caused women to settle for interventions that may not align with their treatment goals,” said Essex Mitchell, division president, GYN Surgical Solutions, Hologic. “Cigna’s decision to cover the Acessa procedure grants providers the opportunity to offer more women a treatment option that can best support their desired health outcomes.”

For the estimated three in four women in the U.S. who are affected by fibroids, access to the full spectrum of treatment options has been limited in large part due to a lack of insurance coverage for procedures beyond hysterectomy.1 Cigna’s coverage decision will go a long way toward removing barriers to evidence-based, minimally invasive treatment options for uterine fibroids.

“Cigna’s new policy to reimburse Acessa Lap-RFA as a medically necessary procedure will enable millions of women suffering from fibroids to get the care they deserve,” says Dr. Jay Berman, professor and vice chair OBGYN Dept. Wayne State University Medical School, DMC Harper/Hutzel Chief of Gynecology Services. “Coming on the heels of the updated ACOG PB228 guidance, this policy is yet another step in the right direction to ensuring women have a choice in their fibroid treatment that is not limited by what their insurance will or will not cover.”

The Acessa procedure can provide significant improvements to the symptoms caused by fibroids while preserving the uterus and is therefore an important treatment option for women who would otherwise require more invasive interventions.2 This outpatient procedure results in less recovery time than more invasive interventions and allows patients to return to work within four to five days.2 For more information about the benefits and risks of the Acessa procedure, visit www.AcessaProcedure.com.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic’s Acessa product. There can be no assurance this product will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient. The actual effect of the use of the product can only be determined on a case-by-case basis depending on the particular circumstances and patient in question. In addition, there can be no assurance that this product will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Hologic, Acessa, and The Science of Sure are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

References

1 Al-Hendy A, Myers ER, Stewart E. Uterine Fibroids: Burden and Unmet Medical Need. Semin Reprod Med. 2017;35(6):473-480. doi:10.1055/s-0037-1607264
2 SG Chudnoff, et al. Outpatient Procedure for the Treatment and Relief of Symptomatic Uterine Myomas. Obstetrics and Gynecology, 2013;121(5):1075-82.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HOLOGIC, INC.
04:28pHOLOGIC  : Cigna Updates Medical Policy to Cover Hologic's Acessa® Procedure, Ex..
BU
05/24HOLOGIC  : New Fibroid Management Guidance from the American College of Obstetri..
BU
05/20HOLOGIC  : Receives FDA Approval for ThinPrep® Genesis™ ProcessorPDF Forma..
PU
05/12INSIDER TRENDS : Hologic Insider Disposition Easing 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
05/11HOLOGIC  : and Partners Launch Project Health Equality to Help Transform the Car..
BU
05/10HOLOGIC  : Medicare Insurance Coverage for Breast Cancer Index™ Test Expan..
BU
05/04HOLOGIC  : to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
BU
04/29AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Cake, ccs, holx
MT
04/29HOLOGIC  : Citigroup Adjusts Hologic's Price Target to $80 From $90, Maintains B..
MT
04/29HOLOGIC  : UBS Adjusts Hologic's Price Target to $77 From $84 on Weaker Testing ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 238 M - -
Net income 2021 1 651 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 689 M 15 689 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 5 814
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart HOLOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hologic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 82,77 $
Last Close Price 61,23 $
Spread / Highest target 79,7%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen P. MacMillan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Karleen Marie Oberton Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Stein Chairman-Emeritus, Chief Technology Officer & SVP
Sally W. Crawford Lead Independent Director
Christiana Stamoulis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLOGIC, INC.-15.93%15 689
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-3.56%176 552
DANAHER CORPORATION8.94%172 621
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.42%97 281
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.13.38%92 018
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG7.62%62 028