Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hologic, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOLX   US4364401012

HOLOGIC, INC.

(HOLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hologic : Receives European CE Mark for Molecular Assay to Quantify Human Cytomegalovirus

06/23/2021 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

--Aptima® CMV Quant Assay is Hologic’s first test for transplant pathogen monitoring--

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) has received CE mark for its new Aptima® CMV Quant assay in Europe, the Company announced today. This assay, which quantifies the viral load of human cytomegalovirus (CMV), is intended for use to aid in the diagnosis and management of solid-organ transplant patients and hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients. This in vitro nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) uses real-time transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) technology on the fully automated Panther® system and can be used with human plasma and whole blood samples.

“Immunocompromised patients are vulnerable to a range of infections, with CMV a frequent complication, and healthcare providers need to quantify and monitor CMV accurately,” said Jan Verstreken, group president, International. “Our Aptima CMV Quant assay is the first in a new line of Hologic assays for transplant patients and demonstrates our commitment to our laboratory partners to expand our molecular diagnostics business into new segments.”

Human CMV is a common DNA virus that belongs to the herpes family. Its prevalence in the population ranges from 45 to 100% worldwide.1,2 CMV infections are typically mild or asymptomatic in people with normal immune systems. However, in immunocompromised people such as transplant recipients, CMV is a common cause of morbidity and mortality. CMV, like other herpes viruses, may cause a lifelong latent infection that can sporadically reactivate. In transplant recipients, transfer of latent CMV in the graft or reactivation of latent CMV infection in the host may result in widespread viral replication and dissemination to multiple organs, which is often life-threatening.2

As higher viral loads generally correlate to an increased risk of CMV disease,3,4 it is crucial that CMV levels are quantitated in transplant patients, in conjunction with monitoring clinical presentation and other laboratory markers. Recent guidelines recommend at least weekly monitoring of CMV viral load post-transplant to guide decisions about starting anti-CMV therapy as well as to monitor response to therapy.5,6,7 Quantitative nucleic acid amplification testing is the preferred method as it is both rapid and sensitive.

For more information on the Aptima assays, visit www.hologic.com.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Hologic Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic’s diagnostic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient. The actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis depending on the particular circumstances and patient in question. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Hologic, The Science of Sure, Aptima, and Panther are registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

References

1 Bate SL, Dollard SC, Cannon MJ. Cytomegalovirus Seroprevalence in the United States: The National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys, 1988-2004. Clinical Infectious Diseases 2010;50:531-540
2 Cannon MJ, Schmid DS, Hyde TB. Review of Cytomegalovirus Seroprevalence and Demographic Characteristics Associated with Infection. Reviews in Medical Virology 2010;20:202-13
3 Wills MR, Poole E, Lau B, Krishna B, Sinclair JH. The immunology of human cytomegalovirus latency: could latent infection be cleared by novel immunotherapeutic strategies Cell and Mol Immunol. 2015;12:128-38
4 Kotton CN, Kumar D, Caliendo AM, et al. The Third International Consensus Guidelines on the Management of Cytomegalovirus in Solid Organ Transplantation. Transplantation. 2018;102(6):900-931.
5 de la Cámara R. CMV in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation. Mediterranean Journal of Hematology and Infectious Diseases.2016; 20;8(1):e2016031.
6 Emery VC, Sabin CA, Cope AV, et al. Application of Viral-Load Kinetics to Identify Patients who Develop Cytomegalovirus Disease After Transplantation. Lancet. 2000; 10;355(9220):2032-6.
7 Humar A, Gregson D, Caliendo AM, et al. Clinical Utility of Quantitative Cytomegalovirus Viral Load Determination for Predicting Cytomegalovirus Disease in Liver Transplant Recipients. Transplantation. 1999; 15;68(9):1305-11.
8 Razonable RR, Hayden RT. Clinical Utility of Viral Load in Management of Cytomegalovirus Infection After Solid Organ Transplantation. Clinical Microbiology Reviews. 2013; 26(4):703-727.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HOLOGIC, INC.
02:46aHOLOGIC  : Receives European CE Mark for Molecular Assay to Quantify Human Cytom..
BU
06/22CERVING CONFIDENCE AND CIARA ISSUE C : Commit to self-care and schedule a well-w..
PU
06/17HOLOGIC  : Purchase Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
06/17HOLOGIC INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/17HOLOGIC  : Completes Acquisition of Mobidiag
BU
06/03HOLOGIC  : Cigna Updates Medical Policy to Cover Hologic's Acessa® Procedure, Ex..
BU
05/24HOLOGIC  : New Fibroid Management Guidance from the American College of Obstetri..
BU
05/20HOLOGIC  : Receives FDA Approval for ThinPrep® Genesis™ ProcessorPDF Forma..
PU
05/12INSIDER TRENDS : Hologic Insider Disposition Easing 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
05/11HOLOGIC  : and Partners Launch Project Health Equality to Help Transform the Car..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 235 M - -
Net income 2021 1 651 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 404 M 16 404 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 814
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart HOLOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hologic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 64,02 $
Average target price 81,62 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen P. MacMillan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Karleen Marie Oberton Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Stein Chairman-Emeritus, Chief Technology Officer & SVP
Sally W. Crawford Lead Independent Director
Christiana Stamoulis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLOGIC, INC.-12.10%16 404
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.82%190 053
DANAHER CORPORATION20.21%187 300
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.10.25%105 861
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.04%84 580
ILLUMINA, INC.25.86%67 313