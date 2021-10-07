Log in
Hologic : to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021 on Monday, November 1, 2021

10/07/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 on Monday, November 1, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested participants may listen to the call by dialing 800-458-4121 (in the United States and Canada) or +1 323-794-2093 (for international callers) and referencing access code 2820462. Participants may also click here to join. Participants should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through Friday, December 1, 2021. The replay numbers are 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (international), access code 2820462, PIN 3270.

Hologic will provide a live webcast of the call on the Company’s website at www.investors.hologic.com.

The call will be archived there for 30 days.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
