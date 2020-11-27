Hologic : to Showcase Products Across Breast Cancer Screening, Biopsy, Surgery and Treatment at Virtual RSNA 2020

Leader in women’s health, first in prestigious IMV rankings, to host innovative digital product experiences and medical education sessions

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) will virtually showcase its extensive portfolio of breast and skeletal health products, including screening, surgical, interventional, ultrasound and skeletal solutions, at the 106th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

As a world leader in women’s healthcare, Hologic provides insight-driven solutions that encompass the full clinical continuum of breast health. By addressing the entire patient pathway, these innovations improve workflow efficiency, reduce facility costs and improve patient outcomes, all of which are crucial now amid the ongoing pandemic.

Hologic most recently ranked first in customer satisfaction, mammography service and system performance on the 2020 IMV ServiceTrack™ Diagnostic Imaging report, a yearly customer satisfaction survey of the medical imaging field. The honor underscores the Company’s long-standing commitment to innovation, excellence and unmatched service.

Although this year’s RSNA conference will be virtual due to COVID-19 safety precautions and travel restrictions, the Company remains committed to offering innovation and education to attendees through an interactive and engaging virtual experience. Visitors to HologicRSNA.com can tour 3D screening, diagnostic, breast biopsy and breast surgery product suites virtually; request personalized product demonstrations with a women’s health expert aboard the Company’s mobile coach bus via video conferencing; and register for world-class medical education sessions with leading experts in the field.

“Throughout the ongoing pandemic, our Hologic team and the industry as a whole have been incredibly resilient and inventive, providing remarkable solutions and service amid increasingly challenging circumstances,” said Jennifer Meade, Hologic’s Division President, Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions. “This year’s virtual conference reflects a collective commitment to moving the industry forward in a changed world. We’re excited to showcase the proven benefits our ecosystem of superior solutions can have for both providers and patients.”

According to a 2020 MedPanel™ survey commissioned by the Company, the majority of breast radiologists who plan on attending the virtual conference intend to spend between three to six hours at product demonstrations and seven hours or more participating in medical education sessions. To meet the needs of this year’s attendees, Hologic will host a number of medical education sessions with leading experts throughout the event:

Managing Patients on the Continuum from Breast Screening to Diagnosis into Survivorship; An Interdisciplinary Power Hour

Nila H. Alsheik, M.D., Andrew Lee, M.D., and Anna Beth Katz, M.D.

Monday, Nov. 30: 7:00am – 8:00am CST

Clinical Benefits of Ultrasound and Shear Wave Elastography in Evaluating Breast Lesion (CME accredited by WCCME*)

Stacy Smith-Foley, M.D.

Tuesday, Dec. 1: 7:00am – 8:00am CST

New Era of Breast Tomosynthesis: High Resolution Imaging with 3DQuorum™ Technology

Terri, Gizienski, M.D., MPH

Tuesday, Dec. 1: 12:30pm – 1:30pm CST

Implementing Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography into your Practice

(CME accredited by WCCME*)

Stephen L. Rose, M.D.

Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7:00am – 8:00am CST

Clinical Perspective on 3D™ Guided Breast Biopsy and Real-Time Specimen Imaging

Harriet Borofsky, M.D.

Wednesday, Dec. 2: 12:30pm – 1:30pm CST

For more information on Hologic’s RSNA 2020 offerings or to RSVP for a medical education session, please visit HologicRSNA.com.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

3D, 3DQuorum, Hologic and The Science of Sure are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic’s Breast Health products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

This information is not intended as a product solicitation or promotion where such activities are prohibited. For specific information on what products are available for sale in a particular country, please contact a local Hologic sales representative or write to womenshealth@hologic.com.

*World Class CME is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education for Physicians and designates this activity for a maximum of 1 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™. Attendees should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity. This activity is supported by an educational grant from Hologic.

