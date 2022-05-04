Log in
Hologic to Webcast Presentation at Upcoming Investor Conference

05/04/2022
Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 10 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time
  • William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 7 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time

The presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic’s website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcasts will be available for 30 days following the events.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
