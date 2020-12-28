Log in
HOLOGIC, INC.

HOLOGIC, INC.

(HOLX)
Hologic : to Webcast Presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/28/2020 | 04:03pm EST
Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic’s website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
