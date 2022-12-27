Hologic to Webcast Presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the Investors section of Hologic’s website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com

