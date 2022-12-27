Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hologic, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOLX   US4364401012

HOLOGIC, INC.

(HOLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-27 pm EST
75.75 USD   +0.32%
04:04pHologic to Webcast Presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
12/16Insider Sell: Hologic
MT
12/09Hologic Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hologic to Webcast Presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/27/2022 | 04:04pm EST
Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the Investors section of Hologic’s website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 823 M - -
Net income 2023 635 M - -
Net cash 2023 483 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 18 563 M 18 563 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
EV / Sales 2024 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 944
Free-Float 82,1%
Managers and Directors
Stephen P. MacMillan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Karleen Marie Oberton Controller
Paul Malenchini Chief Information Officer
Sally W. Crawford Lead Independent Director
Christiana Stamoulis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLOGIC, INC.-1.29%18 563
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-18.97%213 054
DANAHER CORPORATION-21.02%189 168
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-26.90%92 820
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION8.43%65 972
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.75%54 614