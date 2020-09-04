Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hologic, Inc.    HOLX

HOLOGIC, INC.

(HOLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hologic : to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 04:03pm EDT

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at these upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • The Wells Fargo 2020 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).
  • Morgan Stanley’s 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • J.P. Morgan’s 11th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference on Wednesday, September 16 at noon ET

Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic’s website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcasts will be available for 30 days following the events.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HOLOGIC, INC.
04:03pHOLOGIC : to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/28HOLOGIC : Introduces Innovative Updates to its Brevera® Breast Biopsy System wit..
PU
08/25HOLOGIC INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
08/25HOLOGIC : to Acquire Acessa Health, Innovator in Minimally Invasive Solutions fo..
BU
08/11HOLOGIC : Launches Validated Pooling Protocol for COVID-19 Testing
BU
08/03HOLOGIC : Announces ‘Back to Screening' Campaign Encouraging Women to Prio..
BU
07/31HOLOGIC : New Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines from the American Cancer Soci..
BU
07/29HOLOGIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
07/29HOLOGIC INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/29HOLOGIC : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 423 M - -
Net income 2020 810 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 335 M 15 335 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,12x
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 6 478
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart HOLOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hologic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 77,63 $
Last Close Price 59,21 $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. MacMillan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Karleen Marie Oberton Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Stein Chairman-Emeritus, Chief Technology Officer & SVP
Sally W. Crawford Lead Independent Director
Christiana Stamoulis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLOGIC, INC.13.41%15 335
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC29.18%166 017
DANAHER CORPORATION30.90%142 527
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.25.45%86 788
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.84.72%61 062
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-8.25%59 359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group