Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Raymond James' 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 4 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 9 at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic’s website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcasts will be available for 30 days following each event.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226738213/en/