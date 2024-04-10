Good morning. Thanks for joining us at the 23rd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference. I'm Mike Matson, and I lead the MedTech & Diagnostics Equity Research team at Needham & Company. I'm pleased to introduce Hologic. Presenting from the company today we have CFO, Karleen Oberton as well as Director of Investor Relations, Ryan McDowell. And instead of a standard presentation, we're going to do a Q&A session or fireside chat. If you do have any questions you would like to ask, you can submit them electronically through the Needham conference website, or you can feel free to email them to me at mmatson@needhamco.com, and I'll do my best to fit them in.

And I think we've talked about a couple of different things, but certainly newer customers that were acquired during the pandemic, about 90% of them are running at least one other assay besides COVID. As you talked about, the COVID has come down significantly, but those Panthers are not coming back to Hologic. They're out there in the field in the labs, and we're continuing to drive the rest of our menu on to those Panthers. And I think about 55% of our customers are running at least two or more assays. And now when we kind of got post COVID, those are assays that are contracted that contracted for up to five years. And we have very good engagement with our customers, both from our lab, sales force and also partnering with our physician sales force, which goes out and educates physicians about guidelines and testing protocols.

Yeah, sure. So we're so pleased about the level of Panther placements that we had throughout the pandemic. We're globally at about 3,250 Panthers placed worldwide. We have an updated utilization per Panther. That was a metric we gave prior to the pandemic. But what I would say is that it continues to improve each quarter. That level of utilization continues to grow.

Okay, thanks. And then I want to move on to talk about the Diagnostics business. So I think everyone's well aware that the Panther installed base increased dramatically during the pandemic due to all of the COVID testing demand. But your COVID testing has dropped pretty significantly. But I think you've done a pretty good job kind of driving your other test menu through those Panther systems. So can you just give us an update on kind of where things stand with utilization of the installed base?

Sure. Well, thank you, Mike, and thanks for having us. It's our pleasure to be here today and talk a little more about Hologic. I think, the message that we've been trying to convey is that Hologic is a bigger, stronger, faster growing company than prior to the pandemic. And we see that playing out across all of our divisions, as you talked about, led by Molecular and Surgical and the continued recovery of our Breast business. So each of our businesses have growth drivers, both organic and inorganic. Both domestic and international, continues to be a faster grower for us than the US. And really pleased as you said about the performance out of the gate. I know there's a lot of noise around the Hologic name these days, but I think we're going to just continue to put points on the board each quarter.

So I just wanted to start out talking about Hologic's fiscal first quarter, which you reported earlier in the year. You had really strong sales growth after adjusting for selling days. You also raised the guidance. So can you maybe just talk about what drove the results in the first quarter?

Okay. All right. And then so the United States Preventive Services Task Force or USPSTF is updating its cervical cancer screening recommendations. They're currently recommending three types of testing, Pap, primary HPV and co-testing, sort of at different timing intervals. But there's obviously concern out there that the new recommendations could favor primary HPV and potentially even exclude Pap and co-testing. So what do you

So as - three years into the first additional assay, we go out and engage, they sign up for another assay that we usually extend the contract as well at that time. And so, again, ongoing engagement with the customers. Is stickiness once the assay is validated? No, it's not an easy switch, there's stickiness to that business on our Panther platform.

Yeah. So, yeah, to that point, as COVID came down, we were intentional and very strategic with our sales force about selling non-COVID assays to those new customers. And as we talked, as I just mentioned couple of metrics, clear stickiness with 90%, at least one other assay and over 55%, two other assays. And now those are contracted, right. And so think about those contracts at typically three to five years, but we don't wait till the end of five year to approach the customer. We're ongoing, engaged with the labs. And so certainly those 55% that now have more than - two more than COVID are probably even longer than the five years, right.

Okay. And then, you may have partially answered this already, but the one question I've gotten from investors occasionally is just around the contracts that you have from when you placed some of the systems during the pandemic, how long are those contracts? And is there some sort of risk out there that, when those contracts are up that the utilization drops and that they - do return them to Hologic or you go back and you kind of pull them out of those customers' labs?

On the Fusion side, we have our 4-Plex that was recently approved. This is really the initial flu season for that. And we do have hospital acquired infections and then some other what I'll call complementary assays that are in the development pipeline. But I would say there, like I said, complementary, probably nothing as big as BV/CV. But we continue to even sell our core women's health assays that core STD portfolio. So we have the portfolio, people love the Panther, the utilization, the workflow automation. We'll continue to drive that menu on those Panthers.

Yeah. So with 20 assays approved between Panther and Panther Fusion, we pretty much have the full complement. I would say the newer assay, our BV/CV assay, which was approved in 2019, I think it was roughly $10 million in revenue in 2019 is well into the $100 million level at this point has been really a significant growth driver over the last couple of years. And we believe it's still in the early innings for that and the potential for that assay.

Okay. And then, what about menu expansion for Panther and Fusion? So I know you have a pretty broad menu already, but are there additional tests that you're planning to launch on these platforms? Are there any other obvious holes in your menu that you can fill?

Yeah. So let me take it in a couple of parts. So, first, let me say that no new scientific data really of substance has been issued since the guidelines were finalized in 2018 that would give HPV primary any scientific prevalence. In fact, it's the opposite is that HPV primary misses one in five cancers, leads to more colposcopies and really just isn't the best medicine for women. I would also say that HPV primary and co-testing have been given the same priority since 2018, but yet only 1% of physicians in the US actually practice HPV primary. Substantial majority of physicians practice Pap alone or co- testing. That is the preference. Third, USPSTF really covers Medicare, Medicaid. Majority of our business, our patient population is really in commercial insurance, right. So the commercial insurance doesn't need to follow the USPSTF on what they cover. So they could go that way over time. But there's no light switch effect, if you will, given the prevalent practice of co-testing today, as well as there's a secondary decision on the commercial insurance of whether they cover it or not. So I think there's a multitude of iterations of what the outcomes could be, whether it's a prevalence or a prioritization of primary versus co-testing, whether it's a change in the age as to which when screening starts, we just don't know. But all we do know is there's no new scientific data that would suggest any type of change or support - sorry, type of change. .....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Got it. And then can you just quantify the exposure that Hologic has between, I guess, Pap, I mean, the cytology numbers, most of that cytology and perinatal business, but then it's a little less clear, I think, what portion is from your co-testing or the HPV portion of that in your Molecular business. So can you just tell us, roughly speaking, how much of those two make up in terms of your percentage of sales? .....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Yeah. So think about as you can talk about cytology and Pap is about $450 million globally, annually, about 60% of that is in the US. Our HPV business is probably about $125 million roughly. I think that's a global number, probably a little less in the US. Again, based on the facts that I just talked about, even if there is a preference given to HPV primary, I think physician practice change would be slow to happen. And really, again, probably minimal change if we don't have a change in commercial insurance coverage based on the USPSTF. So if this did go negative, this would be something that wouldn't be a light switch, it would be something that would be more of a leaky bucket effect over time. And I think something that given the breadth and diversity of our business, our ability to deploy capital that certainly wouldn't affect our top line growth rate over the longer term. .....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

