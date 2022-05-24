Log in
    6202   TW0006202005

HOLTEK SEMICONDUCTOR INC.

(6202)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-22
98.50 TWD   -0.91%
02:58aHOLTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : The Announcement of the 5th term Compensation Committee members
PU
02:58aHOLTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : The Announcement of the 3nd term Audit Committee members
PU
02:48aHOLTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : Approve the Release from Non-competition Restrictions on Directors
PU
Holtek Semiconductor : The Announcement of the 3nd term Audit Committee members

05/24/2022 | 02:58am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HOLTEK SEMICONDUCTOR INC.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/05/24 Time of announcement 14:42:15
Subject 
 The Announcement of the 3nd term Audit
Committee members
Date of events 2022/05/24 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/24
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
 Independent Directors:
 Mr. Lu, Cheng-Yueh, Mr. Hsing, Chih-Tien and Mr. Kuo, Tai-Haur
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 Independent Directors:
 Mr. Lu, Cheng-Yueh, CPA, LEE, LIN & CO.
 Mr. Hsing, Chih-Tien, Independent Director, Innovision Flex Tech Corp.
 Mr. Kuo, Tai-Haur, Professor, Electrical Engineering Department, National
 Cheng Kung University
5.Name of the new position holder:
 Independent Directors:
 Mr. Lu, Cheng-Yueh, Mr. Hsing, Chih-Tien and Mrs. Hsu, Jui-Ting
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 Independent Directors:
 Mr. Lu, Cheng-Yueh, CPA, LEE, LIN & CO.
 Mr. Hsing, Chih-Tien, Independent Director, Innovision Flex Tech Corp.
 Mrs. Hsu, Jui-Ting, Assistant Vice President of Management,
 Evest Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2019/05/29 to 2022/05/28
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/05/24
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Holtek Semiconductor Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 06:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
