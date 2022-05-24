Holtek Semiconductor : The Announcement of the 3nd term Audit Committee members

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/24 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Independent Directors: Mr. Lu, Cheng-Yueh, Mr. Hsing, Chih-Tien and Mr. Kuo, Tai-Haur 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Independent Directors: Mr. Lu, Cheng-Yueh, CPA, LEE, LIN & CO. Mr. Hsing, Chih-Tien, Independent Director, Innovision Flex Tech Corp. Mr. Kuo, Tai-Haur, Professor, Electrical Engineering Department, National Cheng Kung University 5.Name of the new position holder: Independent Directors: Mr. Lu, Cheng-Yueh, Mr. Hsing, Chih-Tien and Mrs. Hsu, Jui-Ting 6.Resume of the new position holder: Independent Directors: Mr. Lu, Cheng-Yueh, CPA, LEE, LIN & CO. Mr. Hsing, Chih-Tien, Independent Director, Innovision Flex Tech Corp. Mrs. Hsu, Jui-Ting, Assistant Vice President of Management, Evest Corporation 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2019/05/29 to 2022/05/28 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/05/24 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None