Holtek Semiconductor : The Announcement of the 5th term Compensation Committee members

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/24
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Independent Directors:
Mr. Lu, Cheng-Yueh, Mr. Hsing, Chih-Tien and Mr. Kuo, Tai-Haur
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent Directors:
Mr. Lu, Cheng-Yueh, CPA, LEE, LIN & CO.
Mr. Hsing, Chih-Tien, Independent Director, Innovision Flex Tech Corp.
Mr. Kuo, Tai-Haur, Professor, Electrical Engineering Department, National
Cheng Kung University
5.Name of the new position holder:
Independent Directors:
Mr. Lu, Cheng-Yueh, Mr. Hsing, Chih-Tien and Mrs. Hsu, Jui-Ting
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Independent Directors:
Mr. Lu, Cheng-Yueh, CPA, LEE, LIN & CO.
Mr. Hsing, Chih-Tien, Independent Director, Innovision Flex Tech Corp.
Mrs. Hsu, Jui-Ting, Assistant Vice President of Management,
Evest Corporation
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2019/05/29 to 2022/05/28
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/05/24
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None