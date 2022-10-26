Advanced search
HOLY COW FOODS INC.

End-of-day quote NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)  -  2022-10-24
0.1550 CAD   -13.89%
Holy Cow Foods To Develop State of the Art Fully Automated Green Hydrogen Powered Facilities

10/26/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holy Cow Foods Inc. (NEO: HOLY; OTC: HCWFF; Frankfurt: Z34) (“Holy Cow” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an initiative to develop facilities incorporating automated robotic machinery powered by green hydrogen.

The initiative was designed to address various economic trends affecting the Company and its customers, including increasing food prices, labour shortages and high energy prices, while aligning with the Company’s values and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives of its customers. Through the initiative, the Company intends to commission vertically integrated facilities powered by green hydrogen, offering production, processing, co-packing and ghost kitchen services all under one roof.

Holy Cow’s current facility is located two minutes from the Vancouver, BC, downtown core on one of the city’s busiest throughfares.

About Holy Cow
Holy Cow is a multi-division food manufacturing operation that offers Ghost Kitchens, Commissary Kitchens, Co-pack Manufacturing and Private Label Manufacturing powered by clean energy.

For Further Information:
For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:
Paul Rivas, Chief Executive Officer
1 (236) 471-1357
privas@originalholycow.com

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and in this news release include statements respecting trends affecting the Company and its customers, the Company’s plan to develop new facilities with automated machinery and power same with green hydrogen and the effect of such initiatives on the Company’s operations and sales. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws

The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,36 M -1,00 M -1,00 M
Net cash 2022 2,02 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,89 M 4,32 M 4,32 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HOLY COW FOODS INC.
Duration : Period :
Holy Cow Foods Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Rivas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman Shung Chief Financial Officer, Director & Secretary
Connor Yuen Independent Director
Liam Breen Independent Director
Parimal Rana Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLY COW FOODS INC.0.00%4
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.94%295 377
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.56%80 507
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY34.84%50 047
THE HERSHEY COMPANY19.89%47 548
GENERAL MILLS, INC.15.20%46 070