Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of June as follows：
The monthly consolidated revenue for June totaled NT$1.05 billion; down 3.95% MoM and down 3.79% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the past 6 months totaled NT$ 6.18 billion, down 9.88% YoY.
Please see details below:
Unit: Thousand of NTD
Accounts
June
2024*
May
2024*
Growth
Rate
(MoM)
June
2023
Growth
Rate
(YoY)
Revenue
$1,051,190
$1,094,465
-3.95%
$1,092,656
-3.79%
Accumulated Revenue
(Jan. - Jun.)
$6,181,576
-
-
$6,859,493
-9.88%
*Self-consolidated Revenue
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 08:11:08 UTC.