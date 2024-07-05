Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of June as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue for June totaled NT$1.05 billion; down 3.95% MoM and down 3.79% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the past 6 months totaled NT$ 6.18 billion, down 9.88% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts June 2024* May 2024* Growth Rate (MoM) June 2023 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $1,051,190 $1,094,465 -3.95% $1,092,656 -3.79% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. - Jun.) $6,181,576 - - $6,859,493 -9.88%

*Self-consolidated Revenue