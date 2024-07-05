Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of June as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue for June totaled NT$1.05 billion; down 3.95% MoM and down 3.79% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the past 6 months totaled NT$ 6.18 billion, down 9.88% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts

June

2024*

May

2024*

Growth

Rate

(MoM)

June

2023

Growth

Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

$1,051,190

$1,094,465

-3.95%

$1,092,656

-3.79%

Accumulated Revenue

(Jan. - Jun.)

$6,181,576

-

-

$6,859,493

-9.88%

*Self-consolidated Revenue

