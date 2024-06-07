Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of May as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue for May totaled NT$1.09 billion; down 0.21% MoM and down 5.15% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the past 5 months totaled NT$ 5.13 billion, down 11.04% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts

May

2024*

April

2024*

Growth

Rate

(MoM)

May

2023

Growth

Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

$1,094,465

$1,096,732

-0.21%

$1,153,913

-5.15%

Accumulated Revenue

(Jan. - May.)

$5,130,386

-

-

$5,766,837

-11.04%

*Self-consolidated Revenue

