Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of May as follows：
The monthly consolidated revenue for May totaled NT$1.09 billion; down 0.21% MoM and down 5.15% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the past 5 months totaled NT$ 5.13 billion, down 11.04% YoY.
Please see details below:
Unit: Thousand of NTD
Accounts
May
2024*
April
2024*
Growth
Rate
(MoM)
May
2023
Growth
Rate
(YoY)
Revenue
$1,094,465
$1,096,732
-0.21%
$1,153,913
-5.15%
Accumulated Revenue
(Jan. - May.)
$5,130,386
-
-
$5,766,837
-11.04%
*Self-consolidated Revenue
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2024 05:57:02 UTC.