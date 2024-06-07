Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of May as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue for May totaled NT$1.09 billion; down 0.21% MoM and down 5.15% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the past 5 months totaled NT$ 5.13 billion, down 11.04% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts May 2024* April 2024* Growth Rate (MoM) May 2023 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $1,094,465 $1,096,732 -0.21% $1,153,913 -5.15% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. - May.) $5,130,386 - - $5,766,837 -11.04%

*Self-consolidated Revenue