Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its first-quarter result of 2024. Consolidated revenue totaled NT$2.94 billion, gross profit was NT$501 million, gross profit margin comes to 17.0%, net operating income was NT$161 million; profit before tax totaled NT$267 million; net profit was NT$207 million; net profit attribution to parent company totaled NT$218 million. Basic earnings per share for the first quarter totaled NT$1.31.

Distinguishing Q1 revenue by main product lines are listed in the following: Passive components at 38%, Active Components at 23%, Systems & Module at 19%, and Others at 20%.

2024 Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements

Unit: Thousands of NTD, except for EPS