Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its first-quarter result of 2024. Consolidated revenue totaled NT$2.94 billion, gross profit was NT$501 million, gross profit margin comes to 17.0%, net operating income was NT$161 million; profit before tax totaled NT$267 million; net profit was NT$207 million; net profit attribution to parent company totaled NT$218 million. Basic earnings per share for the first quarter totaled NT$1.31.

Distinguishing Q1 revenue by main product lines are listed in the following: Passive components at 38%, Active Components at 23%, Systems & Module at 19%, and Others at 20%.

2024 Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements

Unit: Thousands of NTD, except for EPS

Accounts

2024 Q1

2023 Q1

Revenue

2,939,487

3,517,724

Gross Profit

501,046

695,600

Net Operating Income

161,012

328,820

Profit before Tax

266,797

439,971

Net Profit

207,143

342,119

Profit Attributable to owners of Parent Company

217,745

372,585

Basic EPS (NTD)

1.31

2.25

