Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its first-quarter result of 2024. Consolidated revenue totaled NT$2.94 billion, gross profit was NT$501 million, gross profit margin comes to 17.0%, net operating income was NT$161 million; profit before tax totaled NT$267 million; net profit was NT$207 million; net profit attribution to parent company totaled NT$218 million. Basic earnings per share for the first quarter totaled NT$1.31.
Distinguishing Q1 revenue by main product lines are listed in the following: Passive components at 38%, Active Components at 23%, Systems & Module at 19%, and Others at 20%.
2024 Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements
Unit: Thousands of NTD, except for EPS
Accounts
2024 Q1
2023 Q1
Revenue
2,939,487
3,517,724
Gross Profit
501,046
695,600
Net Operating Income
161,012
328,820
Profit before Tax
266,797
439,971
Net Profit
207,143
342,119
Profit Attributable to owners of Parent Company
217,745
372,585
Basic EPS (NTD)
1.31
2.25
Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of capacitors, integrated circuits (ICs), system modules and other electronic components. The Company's main products include active components, passive components, system components and capacitors, ICs, microcontrollers, fan motors, filters and batteries. The Company mainly conducts its business in Mainland China, Taiwan and American markets.