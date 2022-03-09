Holy Stone : 2021 Consolidated Financial Report

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/09 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/09 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):16,602,046 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3,675,399 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,011,574 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,068,886 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,836,510 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,952,417 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):12.36 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):16,270,529 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):6,185,807 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):9,863,896 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: The board of Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. today passed the resolution of 2021 Annual Financial Statements. Consolidated revenue of 2021 totaled NT$16.60 billion; gross profit NT$3.68 billion; net profit attributable to the parent company totaled NT$1.95 billion; earnings per share totaled NT$12.36. Annual revenue by major product lines of 2021 is as follows: Passive Components 37%, Active Components 26%, System Module 22% and others 15%. The BOD also passed the resolution on the distribution of NT$9 cash dividend per share from 2021 earnings; this resolution will be reported during the AGM on May 27th, 2022. Under the impact of Covid-19, the shortage of electronic components and port congestion, Holy Stone reponsed quickly, creating operational success and continuously bringing our customer high quality products and services. Looking forward to 2022, Holy Stone will set the expansion of the production of niche product as its most important operational strategy; by deeply cultivating into the 5G Netcom, automotive and industrial control market, Holy Stone will continue to strive to bring better benefits for the operation of the Company.