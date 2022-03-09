Log in
    3026   TW0003026001

HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.

(3026)
Holy Stone : 2021 Consolidated Financial Report

03/09/2022 | 04:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/09 Time of announcement 16:58:10
Subject 
 2021 Consolidated Financial Report
Date of events 2022/03/09 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/09
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/09
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
 2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):16,602,046
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):3,675,399
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,011,574
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):2,068,886
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,836,510
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,952,417
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):12.36
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):16,270,529
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,185,807
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):9,863,896
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:

The board of Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. today passed the resolution
of 2021 Annual Financial Statements. Consolidated revenue of 2021 totaled
NT$16.60 billion; gross profit NT$3.68 billion; net profit attributable
to the parent company totaled NT$1.95 billion; earnings per share totaled
NT$12.36.

Annual revenue by major product lines of 2021 is as follows: Passive
Components 37%, Active Components 26%, System Module 22% and others 15%.

The BOD also passed the resolution on the distribution of NT$9 cash dividend
per share from 2021 earnings; this resolution will be reported during the AGM
on May 27th, 2022.

Under the impact of Covid-19, the shortage of electronic components and port
congestion, Holy Stone reponsed quickly, creating operational success and
continuously bringing our customer high quality products and services.
Looking forward to 2022, Holy Stone will set the expansion of the production
of niche product as its most important operational strategy; by deeply
cultivating into the 5G Netcom, automotive and industrial control market,
Holy Stone will continue to strive to bring better benefits for the operation
of the Company.

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
