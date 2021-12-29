Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3026   TW0003026001

HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.

(3026)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 12/28
119.5 TWD   +0.42%
HOLY STONE : Announcement of important personnel change
PU
HOLY STONE : Monthly Report –November 2021
PU
Holy Stone is invited to attend Online Investor conference by Cathay Securities Corp.
PU
Holy Stone : Announcement of important personnel change

12/29/2021 | 04:37am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/29 Time of announcement 17:00:16
Subject 
 Announcement of important personnel change
Date of events 2021/12/29 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Vice President
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/29
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
 Sheng-Yao Lu, Vice President of Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):Retirement
6.Reason for the change:Retirement
7.Effective date:2021/12/31
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 09:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 14 830 M 537 M 537 M
Net income 2020 1 312 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
Net cash 2020 2 121 M 76,8 M 76,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 6,87%
Capitalization 18 880 M 682 M 684 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 864
Free-Float 84,1%
Technical analysis trends HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 119,50 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jing Rong Tang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Ying Chang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Nai Hua Wu Independent Director
Keng Yi Cheng Independent Director
Yu-Min Wu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.2.58%682
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-14.15%53 320
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.14.67%52 853
AMPHENOL CORPORATION32.95%52 100
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.92%18 664
JABIL INC.66.28%10 195