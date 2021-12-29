Holy Stone : Announcement of important personnel change
12/29/2021 | 04:37am EST
Provided by: HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/29
Time of announcement
17:00:16
Subject
Announcement of important personnel change
Date of events
2021/12/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 8
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Vice President
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/29
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Sheng-Yao Lu, Vice President of Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):Retirement
6.Reason for the change:Retirement
7.Effective date:2021/12/31
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
