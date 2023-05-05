Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3026   TW0003026001

HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.

(3026)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
102.00 TWD    0.00%
04:49aHoly Stone : Monthly Report –April 2023
PU
04/10Holy Stone : Monthly Report –March 2023
PU
03/07Holy Stone : Monthly Report –February 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holy Stone : Monthly Report –April 2023

05/05/2023 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of April as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue for April totaled NT$1.10billion; down 9.33% MoM and 12.57% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the last 4 months totaled NT$4.61billion, down 17.14% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts

April

2023*

March

2023*

Growth

Rate

(MoM)

April

2022

Growth

Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

$1,095,200

$1,207,919

-9.33%

$1,252,654

-12.57%

Accumulated Revenue

(Jan. - Apr.)

$4,614,215

-

-

$5,568,842

-17.14%

*Self-consolidated Revenue

Attachments

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 08:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
04:49aHoly Stone : Monthly Report –April 2023
PU
04/10Holy Stone : Monthly Report –March 2023
PU
03/07Holy Stone : Monthly Report –February 2023
PU
03/01Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
02/24Holy Stone : 2022 Annual Operating Results of Holy Stone
PU
02/15Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Announces the Resignation of Chung-Yi Yang as Institutio..
CI
02/07Holy Stone : Monthly Report –January 2023
PU
01/06Holy Stone : Monthly Report – December 2022
PU
2022Holy Stone : Monthly Report – November 2022
PU
2022Holy Stone Holdings Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive $9 million in fundin..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15 071 M 491 M 491 M
Net income 2022 1 231 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net Debt 2022 181 M 5,89 M 5,89 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 16 115 M 525 M 525 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 864
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jing Rong Tang General Manager
Shu Ying Chang Head-Finance & Chief Accounting Officer
Nai Hua Wu Independent Director
Keng Yi Cheng Independent Director
Chu Yang Chien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.12.09%525
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.5.11%45 000
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-1.72%44 399
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD18.49%36 671
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-19.31%26 433
JABIL INC.13.49%10 053
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer