Holy Stone : Monthly Report –April 2023

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of April as follows：
The monthly consolidated revenue for April totaled NT$1.10billion; down 9.33% MoM and 12.57% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the last 4 months totaled NT$4.61billion, down 17.14% YoY.
Please see details below:
Unit: Thousand of NTD
|
Accounts
|
April
2023*
|
March
2023*
|
Growth
Rate
(MoM)
|
April
2022
|
Growth
Rate
(YoY)
|
Revenue
|
$1,095,200
|
$1,207,919
|
-9.33%
|
$1,252,654
|
-12.57%
|
Accumulated Revenue
(Jan. - Apr.)
|
$4,614,215
|
-
|
-
|
$5,568,842
|
-17.14%
*Self-consolidated Revenue
Disclaimer
Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 08:48:09 UTC.