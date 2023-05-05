Holy Stone : Monthly Report –April 2023

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of April as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue for April totaled NT$1.10billion; down 9.33% MoM and 12.57% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the last 4 months totaled NT$4.61billion, down 17.14% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts April 2023* March 2023* Growth Rate (MoM) April 2022 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $1,095,200 $1,207,919 -9.33% $1,252,654 -12.57% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. - Apr.) $4,614,215 - - $5,568,842 -17.14%

*Self-consolidated Revenue