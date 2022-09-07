Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3026   TW0003026001

HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.

(3026)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-05
88.50 TWD   +0.11%
HOLY STONE : Monthly Report – August 2022
PU
HOLY STONE : Monthly Report – July 2022
PU
Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Holy Stone : Monthly Report – August 2022

09/07/2022 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of August as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1.16 billion; down 3.04% MoM, down 19.72% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the past 8 months totaled NT$10.51 billion, down 10.55%YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts

August

2022*

July

2022*

Growth

Rate

(MoM)

August

2021

Growth

Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

$1,157,585

$1,193,913

-3.04%

$1,441,930

-19.72%

Accumulated Revenue

(Jan. - Aug.)

$10,512,018

-

-

$11,752,201

-10.55%

*Self-consolidated Revenue

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 08:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 16 602 M 538 M 538 M
Net income 2021 1 952 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
Net cash 2021 974 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,83x
Yield 2021 7,53%
Capitalization 13 982 M 453 M 453 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 864
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jing Rong Tang General Manager
Shu Ying Chang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Nai Hua Wu Independent Director
Keng Yi Cheng Independent Director
Yu-Min Wu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.-25.94%453
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.4.33%48 760
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-16.74%43 173
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-25.12%38 777
JABIL INC.-18.73%7 952
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-52.00%7 837