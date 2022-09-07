Holy Stone : Monthly Report – August 2022

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of August as follows：
The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1.16 billion; down 3.04% MoM, down 19.72% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the past 8 months totaled NT$10.51 billion, down 10.55%YoY.
Please see details below:
Unit: Thousand of NTD
|
Accounts
|
August
2022*
|
July
2022*
|
Growth
Rate
(MoM)
|
August
2021
|
Growth
Rate
(YoY)
|
Revenue
|
$1,157,585
|
$1,193,913
|
-3.04%
|
$1,441,930
|
-19.72%
|
Accumulated Revenue
(Jan. - Aug.)
|
$10,512,018
|
-
|
-
|
$11,752,201
|
-10.55%
*Self-consolidated Revenue
Disclaimer
Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 08:29:01 UTC.