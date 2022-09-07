Holy Stone : Monthly Report – August 2022

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of August as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1.16 billion; down 3.04% MoM, down 19.72% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the past 8 months totaled NT$10.51 billion, down 10.55%YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts August 2022* July 2022* Growth Rate (MoM) August 2021 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $1,157,585 $1,193,913 -3.04% $1,441,930 -19.72% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. - Aug.) $10,512,018 - - $11,752,201 -10.55%

*Self-consolidated Revenue