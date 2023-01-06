Holy Stone : Monthly Report – December 2022

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of December as follows：

Affected by the epidemic in China and the yearend inventory check, the monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$957 million, down 6.10% YoY and down 20.72% MoM. Accumulated revenue for the past 12 months totaled NT$15.09 billion, down 9.08%YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts December 2022* November 2022* Growth Rate (MoM) December 2021 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $957,091 $1,207,294 -20.72% $1,019,308 -6.10% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. - Dec.) $15,094,503 - - $16,602,046 -9.08%

*Self-consolidated Revenue