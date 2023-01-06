Advanced search
    3026   TW0003026001

HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.

(3026)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-05
91.00 TWD   +0.33%
Holy Stone : Monthly Report – December 2022

01/06/2023 | 10:33pm EST
Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of December as follows：

Affected by the epidemic in China and the yearend inventory check, the monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$957 million, down 6.10% YoY and down 20.72% MoM. Accumulated revenue for the past 12 months totaled NT$15.09 billion, down 9.08%YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts

December

2022*

November

2022*

Growth

Rate

(MoM)

December

2021

Growth

Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

$957,091

$1,207,294

-20.72%

$1,019,308

-6.10%

Accumulated Revenue

(Jan. - Dec.)

$15,094,503

-

-

$16,602,046

-9.08%

*Self-consolidated Revenue

Attachments

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2023 03:32:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
