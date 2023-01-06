Holy Stone : Monthly Report – December 2022

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of December as follows：
Affected by the epidemic in China and the yearend inventory check, the monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$957 million, down 6.10% YoY and down 20.72% MoM. Accumulated revenue for the past 12 months totaled NT$15.09 billion, down 9.08%YoY.
Please see details below:
Unit: Thousand of NTD
|
Accounts
|
December
2022*
|
November
2022*
|
Growth
Rate
(MoM)
|
December
2021
|
Growth
Rate
(YoY)
|
Revenue
|
$957,091
|
$1,207,294
|
-20.72%
|
$1,019,308
|
-6.10%
|
Accumulated Revenue
(Jan. - Dec.)
|
$15,094,503
|
-
|
-
|
$16,602,046
|
-9.08%
*Self-consolidated Revenue
