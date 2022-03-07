Holy Stone : Monthly Report –February 2022

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of February as follows：
The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1.22billion; affected by Lunar New Year Holidays in Greater China Region, February revenue down 24.48% MoM yet up 11.95% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the last 2 months totaled NT$ 2.84 billion, up 1.30% YoY.
Please see details below:
Unit: Thousand of NTD
|
Accounts
|
February
2022*
|
January
2022*
|
Growth
Rate
(MoM)
|
February
2021
|
Growth
Rate
(YoY)
|
Revenue
|
$1,223,412
|
$1,619,905
|
-24.48%
|
$1,092,864
|
11.95%
|
Accumulated Revenue
(Jan. - Feb.)
|
$2,843,317
|
-
|
-
|
$2,806,778
|
1.30%
*Self-consolidated Revenue
