Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3026   TW0003026001

HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.

(3026)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  03-03
119.5 TWD    --.--%
04:39aHOLY STONE : Monthly Report –February 2022
PU
02/09HOLY STONE : Monthly Report –January 2022
PU
01/07HOLY STONE : Monthly Report –December 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holy Stone : Monthly Report –February 2022

03/07/2022 | 04:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of February as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1.22billion; affected by Lunar New Year Holidays in Greater China Region, February revenue down 24.48% MoM yet up 11.95% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the last 2 months totaled NT$ 2.84 billion, up 1.30% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts

February

2022*

January

2022*

Growth

Rate

(MoM)

February

2021

Growth

Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

$1,223,412

$1,619,905

-24.48%

$1,092,864

11.95%

Accumulated Revenue

(Jan. - Feb.)

$2,843,317

-

-

$2,806,778

1.30%

*Self-consolidated Revenue

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
04:39aHOLY STONE : Monthly Report –February 2022
PU
02/09HOLY STONE : Monthly Report –January 2022
PU
01/07HOLY STONE : Monthly Report –December 2021
PU
2021HOLY STONE : Announcement of important personnel change
PU
2021Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Announces Retirement of Sheng-Yao Lu as Vice President, ..
CI
2021HOLY STONE : Monthly Report –November 2021
PU
2021Holy Stone is invited to attend Online Investor conference by Cathay Securities Corp.
PU
2021Holy Stone Enterprise Monthly Report –October 2021
PU
20212021Q3 Cosolidated Financial Report
PU
2021The Company cumulative acquisition of machinery and equipment from the trading counterp..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 830 M 526 M 526 M
Net income 2020 1 312 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
Net cash 2020 2 121 M 75,3 M 75,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 6,87%
Capitalization 18 880 M 670 M 670 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 864
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 119,50 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jing Rong Tang General Manager
Shu Ying Chang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Nai Hua Wu Independent Director
Keng Yi Cheng Independent Director
Yu-Min Wu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.0.00%670
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.96%51 650
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-12.84%45 657
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-22.22%42 688
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-39.30%10 980
YAGEO CORPORATION-6.05%7 864