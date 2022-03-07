Holy Stone : Monthly Report –February 2022

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of February as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1.22billion; affected by Lunar New Year Holidays in Greater China Region, February revenue down 24.48% MoM yet up 11.95% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the last 2 months totaled NT$ 2.84 billion, up 1.30% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts February 2022* January 2022* Growth Rate (MoM) February 2021 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $1,223,412 $1,619,905 -24.48% $1,092,864 11.95% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. - Feb.) $2,843,317 - - $2,806,778 1.30%

*Self-consolidated Revenue