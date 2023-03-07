Holy Stone : Monthly Report –February 2023

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of February as follows：
The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1.28billion, up 24.99% MoM and 4.94% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the last 2 months totaled NT$ 2.31 billion, down 18.72% YoY.
Please see details below:
Unit: Thousand of NTD
|
Accounts
|
February
2023*
|
January
2023*
|
Growth
Rate
(MoM)
|
February
2022
|
Growth
Rate
(YoY)
|
Revenue
|
$1,283,875
|
$1,027,221
|
24.99%
|
$1,223,412
|
4.94%
|
Accumulated Revenue
(Jan. - Feb.)
|
$2,311,096
|
-
|
-
|
$2,843,317
|
-18.72%
*Self-consolidated Revenue
Disclaimer
Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 07:52:02 UTC.