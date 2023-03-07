Holy Stone : Monthly Report –February 2023

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of February as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1.28billion, up 24.99% MoM and 4.94% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the last 2 months totaled NT$ 2.31 billion, down 18.72% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts February 2023* January 2023* Growth Rate (MoM) February 2022 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $1,283,875 $1,027,221 24.99% $1,223,412 4.94% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. - Feb.) $2,311,096 - - $2,843,317 -18.72%

*Self-consolidated Revenue