  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3026   TW0003026001

HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.

(3026)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-05
98.20 TWD   +1.13%
03/01Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/24Holy Stone : 2022 Annual Operating Results of Holy Stone
PU
02/15Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Announces the Resignation of Chung-Yi Yang as Institutional Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holy Stone : Monthly Report –February 2023

03/07/2023 | 02:53am EST
Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of February as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1.28billion, up 24.99% MoM and 4.94% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the last 2 months totaled NT$ 2.31 billion, down 18.72% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts

February

2023*

January

2023*

Growth

Rate

(MoM)

February

2022

Growth

Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

$1,283,875

$1,027,221

24.99%

$1,223,412

4.94%

Accumulated Revenue

(Jan. - Feb.)

$2,311,096

-

-

$2,843,317

-18.72%

*Self-consolidated Revenue

Attachments

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 07:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 15 071 M 492 M 492 M
Net income 2022 1 231 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net Debt 2022 181 M 5,91 M 5,91 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 515 M 506 M 506 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 864
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jing Rong Tang General Manager
Shu Ying Chang Head-Finance & Chief Accounting Officer
Nai Hua Wu Independent Director
Keng Yi Cheng Independent Director
Chu Yang Chien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.7.91%506
AMPHENOL CORPORATION3.97%47 069
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.60%44 066
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-5.48%31 166
JABIL INC.23.92%11 364
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.20.42%9 175