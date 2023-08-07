Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of July as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue for July totaled NT$1.13billion; up 3.05% MoM, down 5.17% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the past 7 months totaled NT$8.00billion, down 14.41% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts

July

2023*

June

2023*

Growth

Rate

(MoM)

July

2022

Growth

Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

$1,132,231

$1,098,743

3.05%

$1,193,913

-5.17%

Accumulated Revenue

(Jan. - Jul.)

$7,999,102

-

-

$9,345,740

-14.41%

*Self-consolidated Revenue

Attachments

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 08:16:33 UTC.