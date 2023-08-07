Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of July as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue for July totaled NT$1.13billion; up 3.05% MoM, down 5.17% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the past 7 months totaled NT$8.00billion, down 14.41% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts July 2023* June 2023* Growth Rate (MoM) July 2022 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $1,132,231 $1,098,743 3.05% $1,193,913 -5.17% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. - Jul.) $7,999,102 - - $9,345,740 -14.41%

*Self-consolidated Revenue