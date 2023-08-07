End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange -
06:00:00 2023-08-03 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
96.90
TWD
+0.21%
-0.72%
+11.81%
Holy Stone : Monthly Report –July 2023
Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of July as follows：
The monthly consolidated revenue for July totaled NT$1.13billion; up 3.05% MoM, down 5.17% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the past 7 months totaled NT$8.00billion, down 14.41% YoY.
Please see details below:
Unit: Thousand of NTD
Accounts
July
2023*
June
2023*
Growth
Rate
(MoM)
July
2022
Growth
Rate
(YoY)
Revenue
$1,132,231
$1,098,743
3.05%
$1,193,913
-5.17%
Accumulated Revenue
(Jan. - Jul.)
$7,999,102
-
-
$9,345,740
-14.41%
*Self-consolidated Revenue
Disclaimer Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 08:16:33 UTC.
Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of capacitors, integrated circuits (ICs), system modules and other electronic components. The Company's main products include active components, passive components, system components and capacitors, ICs, microcontrollers, fan motors, filters and batteries. The Company mainly conducts its business in Mainland China, Taiwan and American markets.
More about the company