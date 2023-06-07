Holy Stone : Monthly Report –May 2023

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of May as follows：
The monthly consolidated revenue for May totaled NT$1.15billion; up 5.36% MoM, down 9.62% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the past 5 months totaled NT$5.77billion, down 15.74% YoY.
Please see details below:
Unit: Thousand of NTD
|
Accounts
|
May
2023*
|
April
2023*
|
Growth
Rate
(MoM)
|
May
2022
|
Growth
Rate
(YoY)
|
Revenue
|
$1,153,913
|
$1,095,200
|
5.36%
|
$1,276,675
|
-9.62%
|
Accumulated Revenue
(Jan. - May.)
|
$5,768,128
|
-
|
-
|
$6,845,517
|
-15.74%
*Self-consolidated Revenue
