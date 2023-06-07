Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3026   TW0003026001

HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.

(3026)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-05
106.50 TWD    0.00%
03:12aHoly Stone : Monthly Report –May 2023
PU
05/30Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Appoints Jen-Wei Ko as Member of the Audit Committee
CI
05/30Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Appoints Independent Director, Jen-Wei Ko
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holy Stone : Monthly Report –May 2023

06/07/2023 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of May as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue for May totaled NT$1.15billion; up 5.36% MoM, down 9.62% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the past 5 months totaled NT$5.77billion, down 15.74% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts

May

2023*

April

2023*

Growth

Rate

(MoM)

May

2022

Growth

Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

$1,153,913

$1,095,200

5.36%

$1,276,675

-9.62%

Accumulated Revenue

(Jan. - May.)

$5,768,128

-

-

$6,845,517

-15.74%

*Self-consolidated Revenue

Attachments

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 07:11:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 15 071 M 491 M 491 M
Net income 2022 1 231 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net Debt 2022 181 M 5,89 M 5,89 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 16 826 M 548 M 548 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 864
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jing Rong Tang General Manager
Shu Ying Chang Head-Finance & Chief Accounting Officer
Nai Hua Wu Independent Director
Keng Yi Cheng Independent Director
Chu Yang Chien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.17.03%548
AMPHENOL CORPORATION1.56%46 137
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.7.11%45 854
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD30.45%38 737
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-17.26%26 304
JABIL INC.36.11%12 317
