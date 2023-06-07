Holy Stone : Monthly Report –May 2023

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of May as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue for May totaled NT$1.15billion; up 5.36% MoM, down 9.62% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the past 5 months totaled NT$5.77billion, down 15.74% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts May 2023* April 2023* Growth Rate (MoM) May 2022 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $1,153,913 $1,095,200 5.36% $1,276,675 -9.62% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. - May.) $5,768,128 - - $6,845,517 -15.74%

*Self-consolidated Revenue