Holy Stone : Monthly Report –September 2021

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of September as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,340 million, down 7.05% MoM and 14.55% YoY. Accumulated consolidated revenue for the last 9 months totaled NT$13,089 million, up 19.41% YoY.

Revenue decline in September compared to previous month was mainly due to distributed products affected by unstable semiconductor supply. Holy Stone will cautiously pay attention to the market change, continue to provide our clients with high-value products and services.

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts September 2021* August 2021* Growth Rate (MoM) September 2020 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $1,340,204 $1,441,930 -7.05% $1,568,351 -14.55% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. -Sep.) $13,088,726 $10,961,061 19.41%

*Self-consolidated Revenue