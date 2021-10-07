Log in
    3026   TW0003026001

HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.

(3026)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 10/06
110 TWD   -0.90%
04:27aHOLY STONE : Monthly Report –September 2021
PU
09/07HOLY STONE : Monthly Report –August 2021
PU
08/05HOLY STONE : Monthly Report –July 2021
PU
Holy Stone : Monthly Report –September 2021

10/07/2021 | 04:27am EDT
Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of September as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,340 million, down 7.05% MoM and 14.55% YoY. Accumulated consolidated revenue for the last 9 months totaled NT$13,089 million, up 19.41% YoY.

Revenue decline in September compared to previous month was mainly due to distributed products affected by unstable semiconductor supply. Holy Stone will cautiously pay attention to the market change, continue to provide our clients with high-value products and services.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts

September

2021*

August

2021*

Growth Rate

(MoM)

September 2020

Growth Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

$1,340,204

$1,441,930

-7.05%

$1,568,351

-14.55%

Accumulated Revenue

(Jan. -Sep.)

$13,088,726

$10,961,061

19.41%

*Self-consolidated Revenue

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 08:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
