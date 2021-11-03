Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3026   TW0003026001

HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.

(3026)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 11/02
114.5 TWD   -2.55%
04:52a2021Q3 Cosolidated Financial Report
PU
04:52aThe Company cumulative acquisition of machinery and equipment from the trading counterparty reaches NT$300 million
PU
04:42aHoly Stone Quarterly Report-2021 Q3
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holy Stone Quarterly Report-2021 Q3

11/03/2021 | 04:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its third-quarter result of 2021. Consolidated revenue totaled NT$4,281 million, gross profit was NT$976 million, gross profit margin comes to 22.8%, net operating income was NT$550 million, profit before tax totaled NT$546 million, net profit was NT$483 million; net profit attribution to parent company totaled NT$513 million, up 28% YoY yet down 12% QoQ. Basic earnings per share for the third quarter was NT$3.24. Accumulated basic earnings per share for the first three quarter comes to NT$10.37.

Distinguishing Q3 revenue by main product lines are listed in the following: Passive components at 39%, Active Components at 24%, Systems & Module at 20%, and Others at 17%.

Looking forward to Q4, global semiconductor supply is still unstable, also affected by power crunch in China, both supply of distributed products and sales on passive components might still face obstructions. Holy Stone will continue to pay close attention to market conditions; actively adjust product mix, using most flexible and fastest service to fully support our customer needs.

2021 Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements

Unit: Thousands of NTD, except for EPS

Accounts

2021 Q3

2020 Q3

Growth Rate (YoY)

Revenue

4,281,411

4,157,176

3%

Gross Profit

976,313

837,999

17%

Net Operating Income

549,551

457,628

20%

Profit before Tax

545,742

489,989

11%

Net Profit

483,062

384,312

26%

Profit Attributable to owners of Parent Company

512,803

400,631

28%

Basic EPS (NTD)

3.24

2.54

-

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 08:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
04:52a2021Q3 Cosolidated Financial Report
PU
04:52aThe Company cumulative acquisition of machinery and equipment from the trading counterp..
PU
04:42aHoly Stone Quarterly Report-2021 Q3
PU
10/07HOLY STONE : Monthly Report –September 2021
PU
09/07HOLY STONE : Monthly Report –August 2021
PU
08/05HOLY STONE : Monthly Report –July 2021
PU
08/02HOLY STONE : Quarterly Report-2021 Q2
PU
07/21Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Announces Board Appointments
CI
07/21Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Announces Expiry of Remuneration Committee
CI
07/21Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 166 M 652 M 652 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 113 M 542 M 543 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 864
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 114,50 TWD
Average target price 138,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Managers and Directors
Jing Rong Tang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Ying Chang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Nai Hua Wu Independent Director
Keng Yi Cheng Independent Director
Yu-Min Wu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.-1.72%542
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.16.85%53 428
AMPHENOL CORPORATION19.05%46 550
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.12%43 810
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-27.70%17 197
JABIL INC.45.50%8 870