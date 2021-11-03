Holy Stone Quarterly Report-2021 Q3

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its third-quarter result of 2021. Consolidated revenue totaled NT$4,281 million, gross profit was NT$976 million, gross profit margin comes to 22.8%, net operating income was NT$550 million, profit before tax totaled NT$546 million, net profit was NT$483 million; net profit attribution to parent company totaled NT$513 million, up 28% YoY yet down 12% QoQ. Basic earnings per share for the third quarter was NT$3.24. Accumulated basic earnings per share for the first three quarter comes to NT$10.37.

Distinguishing Q3 revenue by main product lines are listed in the following: Passive components at 39%, Active Components at 24%, Systems & Module at 20%, and Others at 17%.

Looking forward to Q4, global semiconductor supply is still unstable, also affected by power crunch in China, both supply of distributed products and sales on passive components might still face obstructions. Holy Stone will continue to pay close attention to market conditions; actively adjust product mix, using most flexible and fastest service to fully support our customer needs.

2021 Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements

Unit: Thousands of NTD, except for EPS