  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3026   TW0003026001

HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.

(3026)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holy Stone : The Board of Directors resolves on convening 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

03/09/2022 | 04:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/09 Time of announcement 16:58:48
Subject 
 The Board of Directors resolves on
convening 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/03/09 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/09
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/27
3.Shareholders meeting location:Chu Pao Building
 (7F, No.17, Lane 91, Section 1, NeiHu Road, NeiHu District,
 Taipei City 114, Taiwan)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
 (a)2021 Business Report
 (b)Audit Committee Audit Report
 (c)2021 Distribution of Employees, Directors and Supervisors' Remuneration
 (d)2021 Report on Annual Earnings Distribution of Cash Dividends
 (e)Revisions on Company's Internal Regulations
    1) CSR Best Practice Principle
    2) CSR Policy
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
 (a)2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
 (b)2021 Earnings Distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
 (a)Revisions on Articles of Association
 (b)Revisions on Guidelines for Handling Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: None
11.Book closure starting date: 2022/03/29
12.Book closure ending date: 2022/05/27
13.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 14 830 M 523 M 523 M
Net income 2020 1 312 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
Net cash 2020 2 121 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 6,87%
Capitalization 17 932 M 632 M 632 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 864
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 113,50 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jing Rong Tang General Manager
Shu Ying Chang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Nai Hua Wu Independent Director
Keng Yi Cheng Independent Director
Yu-Min Wu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.-5.02%632
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.40%50 246
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-16.74%43 615
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-24.96%40 329
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-42.65%10 703
JABIL INC.-25.23%7 547