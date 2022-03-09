Holy Stone : The Board of Directors resolves on convening 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/09 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/27 3.Shareholders meeting location:Chu Pao Building (7F, No.17, Lane 91, Section 1, NeiHu Road, NeiHu District, Taipei City 114, Taiwan) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (a)2021 Business Report (b)Audit Committee Audit Report (c)2021 Distribution of Employees, Directors and Supervisors' Remuneration (d)2021 Report on Annual Earnings Distribution of Cash Dividends (e)Revisions on Company's Internal Regulations 1) CSR Best Practice Principle 2) CSR Policy 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (a)2021 Business Report and Financial Statements (b)2021 Earnings Distribution 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (a)Revisions on Articles of Association (b)Revisions on Guidelines for Handling Acquisition and Disposal of Assets 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: None 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: None 11.Book closure starting date: 2022/03/29 12.Book closure ending date: 2022/05/27 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: None