Holy Stone : The Board of Directors resolves to distribute Cash Dividends from Earnings
03/09/2022 | 04:11am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/09
Time of announcement
16:58:27
Subject
The Board of Directors resolves to distribute Cash
Dividends from Earnings
Date of events
2022/03/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/09
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to: 2021
3.Period which dividends belong to: 2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$9
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):None
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):NT$1,421,917,011
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):None
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):None
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):None
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:10:10 UTC.