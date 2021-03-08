Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd.    3026   TW0003026001

HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.

(3026)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 03/05
118 TWD   -0.84%
02:29aHOLY STONE  : Monthly Report –February 2021
PU
02/03HOLY STONE  : Monthly Report –January 2021
PU
01/07HOLY STONE  : Monthly Report –December 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holy Stone : Monthly Report –February 2021

03/08/2021 | 02:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of February as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,093 million, affected by Lunar New Year Holidays in Greater China Region, February revenue down 36.24% MoM yet up 32.63% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the last 2 months totaled NT$ 2,807 million, up 47.33% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts

February

2021*

January

2021*

Growth

Rate

(MoM)

February

2020

Growth

Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

$1,092,864

$1,713,914

-36.24%

$824,015

32.63%

Accumulated Revenue

(Jan. - Feb.)

$2,806,778

-

-

$1,905,050

47.33%

*Self-consolidated Revenue

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 07:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
02:29aHOLY STONE  : Monthly Report –February 2021
PU
02/03HOLY STONE  : Monthly Report –January 2021
PU
01/07HOLY STONE  : Monthly Report –December 2020
PU
2020HOLY STONE  : Monthly Report –November 2020
PU
2020HOLY STONE  : 2020 Q3 Operating Results
PU
2020HOLY STONE  : Monthly Report –September 2020
PU
2020HOLY STONE  : Monthly Report –August 2020
PU
2020HOLY STONE  : Monthly Report –July 2020
PU
2020HOLY STONE  : 2020 Q2 Operating Results
PU
2017HOLY STONE  : Monthly Report – August 2017
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 14 601 M 520 M 520 M
Net income 2019 793 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net cash 2019 3 099 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2019 23,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 18 643 M 666 M 664 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,78x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 864
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Holy Stone Enterprise Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chin Jung Tang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Ying Chang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Nai Hua Wu Independent Director
Keng Yi Cheng Independent Director
Yu-Min Wu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLY STONE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.1.29%666
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.25.00%56 964
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-15.13%51 306
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-5.85%36 884
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.60%23 813
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED5.79%12 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ