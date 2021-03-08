Holy Stone : Monthly Report –February 2021

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of February as follows：
The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,093 million, affected by Lunar New Year Holidays in Greater China Region, February revenue down 36.24% MoM yet up 32.63% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the last 2 months totaled NT$ 2,807 million, up 47.33% YoY.
Please see details below:
Unit: Thousand of NTD
|
Accounts
|
February
2021*
|
January
2021*
|
Growth
Rate
(MoM)
|
February
2020
|
Growth
Rate
(YoY)
|
Revenue
|
$1,092,864
|
$1,713,914
|
-36.24%
|
$824,015
|
32.63%
|
Accumulated Revenue
(Jan. - Feb.)
|
$2,806,778
|
-
|
-
|
$1,905,050
|
47.33%
*Self-consolidated Revenue
Disclaimer
Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 07:28:02 UTC.