Holy Stone : Monthly Report –February 2021

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of February as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,093 million, affected by Lunar New Year Holidays in Greater China Region, February revenue down 36.24% MoM yet up 32.63% YoY. Accumulated revenue for the last 2 months totaled NT$ 2,807 million, up 47.33% YoY.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts February 2021* January 2021* Growth Rate (MoM) February 2020 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $1,092,864 $1,713,914 -36.24% $824,015 32.63% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. - Feb.) $2,806,778 - - $1,905,050 47.33%

*Self-consolidated Revenue